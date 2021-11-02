Skin is the largest organ in the body. Any dietary or lifestyle changes can be easily visible on the skin. The reasons for the emergence of acne are puberty and hormonal changes. This can be cured with dietary changes.Also Read - Skincare Tips: 5 Effective Post-Pregnancy Skincare Routines

Taking it to Instagram, Pooja Makhija, a renowned nutritionist shares important dietary hacks on how to remove acne and get clear skin. Pooja says,” Clear skin is not only a sign of good health and vitality in your teenager, it is critical to helping every young person develop self-confidence and a positive self-image.” Also Read - Beauty Tips to Deal With Dark Neck: Causes, Home Remedies And More - Expert Answers

Check out the Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PM | Nutritionist (@poojamakhija)

Also Read - Winter Skincare: Shahnaz Husain Shares Best Face Oils to Remedy Dry, Flaky Skin

Here are the important tips:

Check Vitamin D Status: It is important that you keep a check on vitamin D levels, says Pooja. Vitamin D reduces inflammation, balances hormones and reduces testosterone. A low level of vitamin D can be the reason for acne. Avoid Lactose: Pooja said that cutting out dairy products from diets can be beneficial for stopping the popping of acne. Dairy products should be avoided for at least four to six weeks and you can see the difference. Step Up Protein: Protein intake reduces acne. Protein reduces the spike of insulin and hence, is easier to fight acne. Cut out Processed Bakery Goods: High sugar products like cakes, donuts, muffins and cookies should be cut out, advised Pooja. All these spike insulin and worsen the acne. Start Moving: It is important to start exercising. Pooja said that exercise increases the sensitivity to insulin. Thus, creating more oxygen which leads to more cell rejuvenation and lesser acne scars.

Pooja said, “Of course water is crucial, insist on 2-2.5L water daily. Also no aerated drinks and fruit juices – they are the worst blood sugar spikes cause more insulin resistance.”