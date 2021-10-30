Skincare: We all prefer natural products to take care of skin health. Compared to other products, natural and ayurvedic products are chemical-free and toxin-free.Also Read - Opt For Vitamin C For Natural Radiance And Glow, This Festive Season

Taking it to Instagram, Dr. Aparna Padmanabhan, an Ayurveda doctor shares valuable inputs on how to make a natural face mask at home. These products are available at home and you wont have to spend a fortune procuring them.

Here are the quick recipes for a healthy and glowing skin:

Recipe 1:

Yogurt 1tsp,

Chickpea flour 1/4th teaspoon

Pinch of turmeric

Mix and apply on face

Leave on for 10 minutes

Wash with lukewarm water

Recipe 2:

Honey 1 teaspoon

Chickpea flour ½ teaspoon

Pinch of turmeric

Mix and apply on face

Leave on for 10 minutes

Wash with lukewarm water

Recipe 3:

Oats flour

Mix with hot milk

Apply when lukewarm

Wash it when semi-dry

Recipe 4:

Whole wheat flour 1 teaspoon

Milk/almond milk into a paste

Leave for 10 minutes

Wash with lukewarm water

Recipe 5:

People with sensitive skin should avoid

Honey 1 teaspoon

Few drops of lemon juice

Wash off after 10 minutes.

Recipe 6:

Left over dosa or idli batter

Add a pinch of turmeric powder

Recipe 7:

Bananas made into a paste

Add a bit of honey

½ teaspoon of rice flour or chickpea flour

Recipe 8:

Rice flour, cucumber juice

Make it into a paste

Recipe 9: