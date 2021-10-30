Skincare: We all prefer natural products to take care of skin health. Compared to other products, natural and ayurvedic products are chemical-free and toxin-free.Also Read - Opt For Vitamin C For Natural Radiance And Glow, This Festive Season
Here are the quick recipes for a healthy and glowing skin:
Recipe 1:
- Yogurt 1tsp,
- Chickpea flour 1/4th teaspoon
- Pinch of turmeric
- Mix and apply on face
- Leave on for 10 minutes
- Wash with lukewarm water
Recipe 2:
- Honey 1 teaspoon
- Chickpea flour ½ teaspoon
- Pinch of turmeric
- Mix and apply on face
- Leave on for 10 minutes
- Wash with lukewarm water
Recipe 3:
- Oats flour
- Mix with hot milk
- Apply when lukewarm
- Wash it when semi-dry
Recipe 4:
- Whole wheat flour 1 teaspoon
- Milk/almond milk into a paste
- Leave for 10 minutes
- Wash with lukewarm water
Recipe 5:
- People with sensitive skin should avoid
- Honey 1 teaspoon
- Few drops of lemon juice
- Wash off after 10 minutes.
Recipe 6:
- Left over dosa or idli batter
- Add a pinch of turmeric powder
Recipe 7:
- Bananas made into a paste
- Add a bit of honey
- ½ teaspoon of rice flour or chickpea flour
Recipe 8:
- Rice flour, cucumber juice
- Make it into a paste
Recipe 9:
- People with super dry skin should try this:
- Cream of milk after boiling
- Directly apply on face