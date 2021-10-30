Skincare: We all prefer natural products to take care of skin health. Compared to other products, natural and ayurvedic products are chemical-free and toxin-free.Also Read - Opt For Vitamin C For Natural Radiance And Glow, This Festive Season

Taking it to Instagram, Dr. Aparna Padmanabhan, an Ayurveda doctor shares valuable inputs on how to make a natural face mask at home. These products are available at home and you wont have to spend a fortune procuring them.

Check out the Instagram Post:

Here are the quick recipes for a healthy and glowing skin:

Recipe 1:

  • Yogurt 1tsp,
  • Chickpea flour 1/4th teaspoon
  • Pinch of turmeric
  • Mix and apply on face
  • Leave on for 10 minutes
  • Wash with lukewarm water

Recipe 2:

  • Honey 1 teaspoon
  • Chickpea flour ½ teaspoon
  • Pinch of turmeric
  • Mix and apply on face
  • Leave on for 10 minutes
  • Wash with lukewarm water

Recipe 3:

  • Oats flour
  • Mix with hot milk
  • Apply when lukewarm
  • Wash it when semi-dry

Recipe 4:

  • Whole wheat flour 1 teaspoon
  • Milk/almond milk into a paste
  • Leave for 10 minutes
  • Wash with lukewarm water

Recipe 5:

  • People with sensitive skin should avoid
  • Honey 1 teaspoon
  • Few drops of lemon juice
  • Wash off after 10 minutes.

Recipe 6:

  • Left over dosa or idli batter
  • Add a pinch of turmeric powder

Recipe 7:

  • Bananas made into a paste
  • Add a bit of honey
  • ½ teaspoon of rice flour or chickpea flour

Recipe 8:

  • Rice flour, cucumber juice
  • Make it into a paste

Recipe 9:

  • People with super dry skin should try this:
  • Cream of milk after boiling
  • Directly apply on face