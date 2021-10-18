Taking care of the skin right from a tender age is important. It is important as skin is delicate and fragile. The 20s is the right time to start looking after your skin. Skin can be affected due to seasonal changes and hence, it is important to take care of your skin now.Also Read - All You Need to Know About Microexfoliation and its Benefits

Taking it to Instagram, Dr Aanchal, a dermatologist, shares important skin care tips for people in their 20s. Dr Aanchal lists possible and easy methods to follow the skincare regime. Also Read - Wondering The Right Skincare Solution For Oily Skin? We Have You Covered

Checkout The Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Aanchal I Dermatologist (@dr.aanchal.md)

Also Read - How to Use Sunscreen - Dermatologist Explains The Do's And Don'ts!