Taking care of the skin right from a tender age is important. It is important as skin is delicate and fragile. The 20s is the right time to start looking after your skin. Skin can be affected due to seasonal changes and hence, it is important to take care of your skin now.Also Read - All You Need to Know About Microexfoliation and its Benefits
Taking it to Instagram, Dr Aanchal, a dermatologist, shares important skin care tips for people in their 20s. Dr Aanchal lists possible and easy methods to follow the skincare regime. Also Read - Wondering The Right Skincare Solution For Oily Skin? We Have You Covered
Checkout The Instagram Post:
Also Read - How to Use Sunscreen - Dermatologist Explains The Do's And Don'ts!
Here’s what Dr Aanchal says:
- Skipping Moisturiser: Moisturiser is a very important part of the skincare routine. People with normal to oily skin tend to skip moisturiser completely thinking they don’t need it. All types of skin need a moisturiser. So make sure you get one suitable for your skin.
- Foaming Face Wash For Dry Skin: People tend to feel that unless a face wash friend a thick foam, it’s not cleaning your face. Foaming face wash can be very drying on normal to dry skin.
- Not Removing Eye Make-Up Properly: Small particles of kajal can irritate the thin eyelid skin. This can make you develop dry patches around the eyes as well as make fine lines appear earlier.
- Not Applying Enough Sunscreen: To extract the maximum benefit of the sunscreen, you must apply the adequate amount of sunscreen mentioned on the bottle. The Two-finger rule for the whole face is easiest to follow.
- Buying Expensive Products: Skincare is all about being consistent. Results are not visible overnight. Buy products in the affordable range which you can repurchase and use for a long time.
By following these skincare tips, you can achieve good and healthy skin.