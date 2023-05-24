Home

Skipping Meals? Here is What Happens When You Don’t Eat Properly in a Day

Have no time to eat? It makes more damage to your body than you might think. Here are 5 perils of skipping your meals.

Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner – all these are three essential meals of the day. Common knowledge, right? But how many of us actually follow through? Many people tend to miss out on their daily dose of food. Some are on a weight loss regime, or some just don’t have time for it. Skipping meals for weight is a story for another time. It is very subjective. Speaking of not having time to eat is a rather common problem. Living in this hustle culture, people sometimes place eating lunch or breakfast or dinner lower on the priority list. But, missing out on meals has larger consequences than what might appear to be the case.

Here is what happens to your body when you don’t eat properly in a day

Hunger That Makes You Binge: You are more likely to be hungry and binge later during the day – When you skip a meal or go a long time without eating, your body goes into survival mode. “This causes your cells and body to crave food which causes you to eat a lot. We usually tend to crave unhealthy foods and all attempts at eating healthy go out the door. When you are that hungry, anything goes Affects your Metabolism Rate: Skipping meals on a regular basis shifts your system into starvation mode. This is an effort by the body to store energy. However, not eating your breakfast or dinner, decreases your overall metabolism and slows down the weight loss process. Hangry Bird? Ever skipped a meal and felt your brain go to mush and absolutely everything and anything is irritating? You’ve hit hangry o’clock. This is because skipping meals has also been associated with lower motivation and energy levels, impaired cognitive function and thus, the body then begins to increase production of cortisol, leaving us stressed and hangry. Hormonal Changes: Skipping a meal can cause your cortisol levels to rise due to the stress of your body thinking it is starving. High cortisol levels can contribute to weight gain, impact your immune function, increased disease risk, and blood sugar imbalances Nutritional Deficiencint: If you skip meals on a regular basis, it means that you are eating less than you are supposed to. This in turn causes an overall decrease in your nutrient intake making you prone to various nutritional deficiencies

