Sleep Apnea: 7 Ways How This Sleep Disorder Impacts Overall Health

Sleeping and sleep-related health issues are not as widely comprehended as other common diseases might be. Sleeping is always said to be an important yet under-prioritised thing. There are several sleeping disorders that don’t just hinder the sleep cycles of individuals but also has an adverse effect on health. One such condition is sleep apnea. In this, the breathing pauses repeatedly and in order to resume the breathing, the body wakes up multiple times during the sleep-disrupting a good quality slumber.

This sleep deprivation can leave someone extra tired hampering their daily day life. When left untreated, it can further affect the physical and mental health as well.

What is Sleep Apnea?

Sleep apnea happens when your airway becomes blocked or collapses during the night. Each time your breathing restarts, you might let out a loud snore that wakes both you and your bed partner. Many health conditions are linked to sleep apnea, including obesity and high blood pressure. These conditions, coupled with the lack of sleep, can harm many different systems in your body.

Loud snoring

Gasping for air during sleep

Waking up with dry mouth

Morning headache

Difficulty staying asleep

Excessive daytime sleepiness

Difficulty paying attention while awake

Irritability

How Sleep Apnea Affects Body?

Depression: People suffering from sleep apnea are at a higher tendency to develop depression. Confusion: When you are tired, it affects the brain. One might feel not to work and may not have their cognition functioning optimally. Problem-solving can become a problem. Memory Loss: Sleep and memory go hand in hand. Hence, lack of quality sleep can lead to memory loss too. Acid Reflux: Sleep and digestion are also related. Hence, sleep apnea may worsen heartburn and cause acid reflux. Thinking and Concentration Issues: Slumber is important for the functioning of the central nervous system. Sleep deprivation can exhaust the brain resulting in dull functioning. One can have difficult time concentrating. Signal sent to brain and body can be delayed leading to sluggishness. Immunity Goes For a Toss: While sleeping, the body produces antibodies, a substance to combat foreign invaders like bacteria and virus. But if you don’t get enough sleep till along time, it can weaken the immune system and put you at risk of heart conditions or diabetes. Bad Sleep Bad Digestion: While sleeping the the process of digestion is in fifth gear. Sleep helps in smoother digestion and repairs all wear and tear in the body. On the contrary, lack of sleep may increase inflammation near gut lining, cause hormonal disturbances, constipation and other gastrointestinal issues.

A lot takes place inside the body when one is asleep. Our body needs that time to rest. Therefore, it is better to push up good sleep in the priority sleep and reduce any risk for our overall health.

