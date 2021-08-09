Sleep is an important body function required for mental and physical well-being. The amount of sleep required changes with age in an inverse manner. For example, an infant may sleep up to 18-20 hours, whereas someone more than 80 years may need only a few hours of sleep. Lack of recommended 7 to 8 hours (for an adult) of restful sleep is called insomnia, which may be due to difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep.Also Read - Post-Covid Heart Attack, Stroke, Blood Clotting, Chest Pain On Rise

Dr Santosh Bangar, Senior Consultant Psychiatrist, Global Hospital explains that the long-term effects of sleep deprivation can drain mental abilities and affect physical health, varying from weight gain to a weakened immune system. Long-term sleep deprivation also increases the risk for chronic conditions, such as diabetes mellitus, stroke, and heart disease.

Lack of sleep affects the two types of hormones one is leptin and the other is ghrelin. Talking about Leptin which tells the brain that you've had enough to eat. Due to not getting proper sleep your brain reduces leptin and raises ghrelin, which is an appetite stimulant. It is also found that sleep deprivation can lowers the body's tolerance for glucose and is associated with insulin resistance, which can control feelings of hunger and fullness. Also, these disruptions can lead to diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Causes of sleep deprivation:

Disturbances in physical or mental health can cause sleep problems. Also, unsuitable bedroom environments like the extremes of temperature, noise level, or improper lighting can contribute to sleep deprivation. Drinking an excessive amount of caffeine, stimulant medication, smoking and alcohol can adversely impact sleep. Certain mental health conditions like anxiety disorder, depression, substance misuse can cause insomnia.

A night-time breathing disorder called obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) can interrupt sleep and lower the quality of sleep. It is a common condition mainly seen in obese people. Common symptom is of loud snoring and excessive daytime sleepiness.

Symptoms and signs:

excessive daytime sleepiness

frequent yawning

irritability, lack of concentration

daytime fatigue

increased accidents

Treatment

The asleep study is a useful diagnostic tool performed at home to aid the exact cause of sleep problems. The treatment will depend on the cause. Sleep hygiene is an important aspect of the treatment and most of these are simple, yet very effective self-help measures.

Avoid daytime naps

Say no to caffeine past 4 pm

Maintain bedtime routine by sleeping and waking at the same time

Ensure that the room environment is conducive to sleep

Stick to your bedtime routine during weekends and holidays

Spend an hour before bed doing relaxing activities, such as reading, meditation, listening to soothing music

Avoiding heavy meals within a few hours before bedtime

Avoid using electronic devices at least 2 hours before bedtime

Exercise regularly, but not 3 hours before bedtime

Reduce alcohol intake

If the above measures fail to improve the sleep problem, then a combination of psychological counselling using cognitive behaviour therapy (CBT) and a short course of medication is recommended. The choice of medication will depend on the underlying cause of sleep deprivation. Long-term sleeping pills or sedatives have a negative impact on sleep which may lead to further mental health complications.

(Inputs by Dr Santosh Bangar, Senior Consultant Psychiatrist, Global Hospital)