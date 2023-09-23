Home

Sleep Deprivation: How Sleeping Less Than 6 Hours May Increase Risk of Heart Attack?

Sleep Deprivation: How Sleeping Less Than 6 Hours May Increase Risk of Heart Attack?

Sleep always takes a back seat when it comes to the hustle culture. Insufficient and poor sleep cycle can significantly impact the heart health.

In today’s fast-paced world, getting a full night’s sleep is often a luxury. Many people find themselves routinely sleeping less than the recommended 7-9 hours per night, but what they may not realize is that chronic sleep deprivation, especially getting less than 6 hours of sleep, can take a significant toll on their heart health.

Sleep is a critical component of overall health, and skimping on it can lead to dire consequences for your heart. Research has shown that those who consistently sleep less than 6 hours a night have a higher risk of developing heart disease, including conditions like coronary artery disease, heart attacks, and strokes.

HOW SLEEP DEPRIVATION AFFECTS HEART HEALTH?

Elevated Blood Pressure: Sleep is essential for regulating blood pressure. Chronic sleep deprivation can lead to sustained high blood pressure, which is a major risk factor for heart disease. Over time, this added strain on the heart can result in damage to the arteries and an increased likelihood of heart problems. Increased Inflammation: Lack of sleep can trigger an inflammatory response in the body. Inflammation is linked to various cardiovascular issues, including atherosclerosis (hardening and narrowing of the arteries). Prolonged inflammation can contribute to the development of heart disease. Disrupted Heart Rhythm: Sleep deprivation can disrupt the body’s internal clock and lead to irregular heart rhythms, such as atrial fibrillation. These rhythm disturbances can be problematic for heart health and increase the risk of stroke. Weight Gain and Obesity: Poor sleep patterns can affect hormones that regulate appetite, leading to weight gain and obesity. Excess weight is closely associated with heart disease, making it another indirect way in which inadequate sleep impacts heart health. Insulin Resistance: Sleep deprivation can also lead to insulin resistance, a condition where the body’s cells do not respond well to insulin. This can result in higher blood sugar levels and an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, which is a risk factor for heart disease. Impaired Cognitive Function:

Sleep is crucial for cognitive function and memory. Sleep-deprived individuals may make poor dietary choices and neglect exercise, further increasing their risk of heart disease. Stress and Mental Health: Lack of sleep can contribute to increased stress levels and negatively impact mental health. Chronic stress is linked to heart disease, and it can exacerbate other risk factors like high blood pressure.

It’s clear that getting less than 6 hours of sleep on a regular basis can have a profound and detrimental effect on heart health. To protect your heart, prioritize sleep as an integral part of your overall well-being.

