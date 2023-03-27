Home

Sleep Deprived? Include These 5 Vitamins in Your Diet for Better Sleep

Nutritionist recommends five nutrients that can help you catch more zzz's at night.

Good Night Sleep DIET: It’s no secret that nutrition can play a fundamental role in our health. But deficiency of certain vitamins and minerals can not only have an impact on health but as well as on sleep. Dietary choices affect not just energy and sleepiness, they can play a major role in things like weight, cardiovascular health, and blood sugar levels just to name a few. According to dietitian, Lovneet Batra ”While there are many factors that can affect sleep quality and quantity, nutrition is a key component that we should all be paying attention to when considering ways to optimize our Z’s. Here, the five nutrients that appear to play a role in getting a restful and high-quality sleep.”

5 Vitamins That Can Help You Sleep Better

Low blood serum levels of vitamin D—less than 20 ng/mL—can increase risk of sleep disorders and is associated with sleep difficulties, shorter sleep duration, and nocturnal awakenings. Mushroom., egg yolk Magnesium is another crucial component for sleep that helps your brain and body relax and get ready for sleep. Magnesium acts on a similar pathway in your brain as anti-anxiety drugs, so it helps your body wind down and get into sleep mode. Some of the best sources of magnesium are nuts, spinach, banana, avocado, and potatoes. Adequate intake of omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (n-3 PUFAs), which include docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA is associated with better sleep quality. Ghee, flaxseed, chia seeds, and walnuts are all great sources of omega-3 fats. Best sources of this B vitamin are chickpeas, potatoes, and bananas. A deficiency in iron has an effect on sleep quality, quantity and timing; iron also affects the modulation of REM sleep. Amaranth, bajra, barley, lentils, soyabean, dates are rich sources of iron A lack of vitamin B6 has been linked to symptoms of insomnia and depression. Vitamin B6 aids in the production of the hormones serotonin and melatonin, both of which are important to sound, restful sleep, and also to mood.

