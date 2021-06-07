New Delhi: Well, June is here and so are the long summer days. Even though there are plenty of things to look forward to in the summer such as better weather, vacations, cool fashion trends and so on; there is still one thing that bothers many of us – difficulty sleeping! If you are one of those who is finding it harder to sleep during the summer months, you’re not alone. The hotter temperatures can make it harder to get the rest you need. Also Read - Having Trouble Falling Asleep? Here's a Military Secret That will Knock you out in two Minutes

So, many people shift to comfy clothes or even better, resort to sleeping naked! However, experts believe that it might not be the coolest idea. Also Read - This Simple Trick Will Help You Fall Asleep Faster

Is sleeping naked during summer bad for your health?

Julius Patrick, Lead Sleep Physiologist at Bupa’s Cromwell Hospital, in an interview with Cosmopolitan, said that sleeping naked can worsen one’s slumber. Yes, you read that right! So, how is it bad? Patrick said that sleeping naked prevents the sweat from evaporating from your body, and takes away the cooling effect as a result of it. Also Read - Deep Sleep Helps Improve Motor Skills: Here Are 6 Other Health Benefits of Sleep You Should Know

Instead of sleeping without clothes, sleep physiologist Patrick suggests that one should wear “light bedclothes” such as cotton, linens while sleeping for absorption and drying of sweat.

Why is it difficult to sleep in the summer?

According to a 2011 study, seasonal variations play a huge role in how well we sleep. Researchers found that waking times were earlier in the summer, while sleep issues such as insomnia and fatigue were less common in winter (although people can still have sleep issues in winter).

Tips to sleep during hotter days

Well, there are many ways to ensure you get a good night’s sleep. According to experts, decreasing your exposure to light, especially in the evening hours, can help your body prepare for sleep. So, basically in the evening, you can keep your windows open so the breeze can cool the room.

Also, did you know taking a warm shower before sleeping helps loosen your muscles and cool you down, and in turn helps you fall asleep faster? Try it!

Here’s why adequate amount of sleep is important

Proper sleep plays an important role in our life. Essentially, it helps us to stay healthy. A good amount of uninterrupted sleep has many benefits such as it improves memory, assures longer life and healthy weight, spurs creativity, sharpens attention, and lowers stress.