Sleeping Tricks, Importance And How Many Hours Should You Sleep Every Day? Expert Speaks!

Do you think sleeping is waste of time? Do you often end up working late or sacrificing your sleep for that Netflix show? Here's what you should know before continuing to do that.

Importance of sleeping: Sleep is an essential part of our daily lives, yet it’s often one of the first things we sacrifice in order to get more work done or to stay up late binge-watching our favorite TV shows. But, the truth is, getting enough sleep is crucial for our physical and mental health, and not getting enough sleep can have serious consequences.

How Much Sleep Do Adults And Children Need, And What Are The Consequences of Not Getting Enough Sleep?

The amount of sleep a person needs varies based on age, lifestyle, and other factors, but generally, adults need around 7-9 hours of sleep per night, while children need more, depending on their age.

Infants need the most sleep and with age, the number of sleeping hours tends to come down. Not getting sufficient hours of sleep each night can be deleterious to our physical and mental health leading to decreased productivity, irritability, and mood swings among others. Plus, it can also increase the risk of accidents, as sleep-deprived individuals are more likely to make mistakes and have slower reaction times.

For children, lack of sleep can lead to difficulty concentrating and learning, as well as behavioural issues such as hyperactivity and impulsivity. It can also weaken the immune system, making children more susceptible to illness.

In addition to these immediate consequences, not getting enough sleep can have long-term health effects as well. Sleep deprivation has been linked to a variety of health problems, including obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and even some forms of cancer besides mental health issues such as anxiety and depression.

What can we do to ensure getting enough sleep each night?

The first and foremost step is to make sleep a priority. This means setting aside enough time for sleep each night and creating a relaxing sleep environment. Staying away from caffeine and alcohol before bed can also help improve sleep quality. For children, establishing a consistent bedtime routine can help them get the sleep they need. This may include a relaxing bedtime story, a warm bath, and turning off electronic devices at least an hour before bed. Parents should also prioritize early bedtimes, as young children need more sleep than adults and teenagers.

Some lifestyle changes to ensure you get enough sleep each night:

Getting regular exercise can help improve the symptoms of many problems and sleep-related disorders. However, try not to exercise too close to bedtime as it can affect otherwise. Besides, be smart about what you eat and drink. Eating heavy meals or taking caffeine, alcohol, and sugary foods can disrupt your sleep. Along with a healthy diet and regular physical exercise, get help with stress management if the stress of managing work, family, or school is keeping you awake at night. Learning ways and means to handle stress in a productive way can help you sleep better at night. Improving your sleep environment also works wonders to ensure you get a good night’s sleep each night. Avoid screens and stressful conversations late at night. Instead, calm your body and mind by indulging in a warm bath, reading by a dim light, or practicing a relaxation technique to prepare for sleep. In addition to these lifestyle changes, there are also a variety of sleep aids that can help improve sleep quality. These include over-the-counter sleep aids, prescription medications, and natural remedies such as melatonin.

In a nutshell, getting enough sleep is crucial for children and adults alike. While adults are good to go with a minimum of 7-9 hours of sleep per night, children on the other hand need more hours of sleep for optimal functioning. Lack of sleep not only affects your mood but also results in decreased productivity, irritability, and mood swings, as well as long-term health effects such as obesity and cardiovascular disease.

By prioritizing sleep and creating a relaxing sleep environment, we can improve our sleep quality and enjoy the many benefits of a good night’s sleep.

— Inputs by Dr Manav Manchanda, Director & Head – Respiratory, Critical Care & Sleep Medicine, Asian Hospital, Faridabad

