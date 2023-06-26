Home

Sleepless Nights? 5 Tips to Overcome Anxiety Before Bed

Here are few expert-recommended tips for decreasing anxious thoughts, as well as how to set yourself up for better sleep.

Many people with anxiety disorders have trouble sleeping. That’s a real problem! Anxiety can be a trigger for sleep deprivation, creating a vicious cycle that can further affect your sleep pattern. For people with anxiety, lack of sleep can worsen the symptoms, causing increased worry, irritability, and even panic attacks. Getting enough sleep is essential for managing stress and maintaining overall mental well-being. When a person suffering from anxiety is sleep-deprived, his/her emotions can become more intense and difficult to control. Managing emotions can be incredibly challenging for such humans as their emotions are already way too intense. By getting enough sleep, we can regulate our emotions better, making it easier to manage anxiety symptoms. Here are some tried and tested tips that can help improve your sleep quality.

How to Overcome Anxiety at Bedtime?

Practice mindfulness: Mindfulness can help stay present and focused, reducing anxiety and promoting relaxation. Try a guided meditation or focus on breathing for a few minutes before bed. Create a bedtime routine: Establishing a consistent bedtime routine can signal the body that it’s time to sleep. Try reading a book, taking a warm bath, or listening to calming music before going to bed. Invest in a mattress: This is the most neglected part of improving sleep quality. A high-quality memoform mattress customised according to your body’s build, is crucial in promoting sleep. A good mattress adapts to the contours of your body, enabling optimal blood circulation, and making it easy to fall asleep and stay asleep. Maintain hygiene in your bedspace: Making your bed every morning and keeping your sleeping space clutter-free can positively impact your sleep. Avoid phone before bedtime: For a mindful sleep, try avoiding screens for one to two hours before bedtime to minimize sleep interruptions.

People with anxiety can improve their mental health and reduce symptoms by prioritizing sleep and practicing good sleep hygiene. Remember, to work towards cultivating the best sleep experience for your overall well-being, after all, one must love thy body and mind.

(Inputs: Dr. Shankar. S. Biradar, MBBS, Medical Director in association with Magniflex India)

