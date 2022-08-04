Everyone is aware of the warning stated over cigarette packets which are “Smoking is injurious to health”. Smoking represents a major public health issue, and physicians are poised to help others quit. It has deleterious effects on bone health too. Tobacco smoke has over 7,000 chemicals (of which the main is nicotine) and inhalation reduces the capacity of the lungs, thereby leading to reduced exercise tolerance and easy fatiguability. There is clear evidence now that smoking reduces overall bone mass and leads to osteoporosis, thereby rendering them susceptible to fractures commonly of the hip and spine and more likely to heal slowly from musculoskeletal injuries.Also Read - Lifestyle Changes People Should Adopt For Healthy Bones And Joints

Dr Prof. Puneet Mishra – Additional Director & Unit Head – Orthopaedics, Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh reveals that in addition, women who smoke have been seen to undergo early menopause (by altering the balance of estrogen) further adding to their higher risk of osteoporosis. Further, smoking increases the level of free radicals in the body, reduces the function and production of bone-forming cells and increases bone breakdown by various hormonal regulatory pathways, all of which further contribute to reduced bone mass. It is important to note that first and secondhand smoke adversely affects bone mass, whereas smoking cessation seems to reverse the effect of smoking and improve bone health.

Nicotine, by its direct action, reduces blood flow to the bone and other vital tissues thereby leading further to osteoporosis and reduced peripheral blood circulation in lower limbs and increased risk of fractures. The nicotine in cigarettes also slows the production of bone-producing cells, called osteoblasts. Calcium and Vitamin D are vital for every major body organ and not only bones. Nicotine reduces the absorption of calcium from the gut, which is necessary for vital cellular functions and bone health.

In light of the above evidence, quitting smoking is although most essential, in addition, to reverse the deleterious effects of smoking, incorporation of the following lifestyle changes is also mandatory. Dr Mishra suggests the following lifestyle changes: