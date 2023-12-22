Snacks to Desserts 5 Healthy Swaps to Make This Holiday Season

Home

Winter indulgence can be irresistible and here are some healthy swaps to make it .

Christmas bells are ringing and new year is just a few days away. Festive vibes are on and everyone is getting ready to bid farewell to the passing year and welcome the new year. This time of the year, people sit and evaluate their accomplishments and set goals for the new year. Health and happiness go hand in hand. It is mandatory that we take charge of our health in the beginning of the year itself and commit to practice healthy eating for a Healthier New Year.

India.com got in touch with Dr.Meghana Pasi, Nutrition Consultant, MyThali, Arogya World While you enjoy the Christmas and New Year’s Eve, be mindful about swapping foods. Choose nutrient dense foods, with healthy fats, lean proteins, foods which are low in sodium and sugar and high in fiber and micronutrients. Such swaps can be quite impactful and aid in weight management, improve digestion, reduce risk of chronic diseases and set the tone for a long-term relationship with healthy food.

Here are some healthy food swaps to try during the holiday season:

Go for baked or steamed snacks in place of fried snacks: Baking is a process of cooking that requires less oil and can help preserve more nutrients in food, making it a preferred choice for health-conscious cooking. Less use of oil means fewer calories and fats. Deep frying on the other hand requires a lot of oil/ghee which makes the dish calorie dense and high in fats. Go for baked samosas/gujiyas instead of fried samosas/gujiyas. Go for idli and steamed momos instead of medu vada and fried momos or bajjis and bondas.

Try healthier methods of cooking like grilling, roasting or stir frying: Instead of deep-frying fritters and samosas, try grilling or stir-frying paneer, bell peppers, baby corn, mushrooms, broccoli, carrots and sweet potatoes. These are rich in vitamins and fiber and keep you satiated for long. These cooking methods reduce the consumption of unhealthy fats and excessive calories present in deep-fried dishes.

Choose nutrient-rich sweets and desserts: Go for frozen fruit yogurt instead of ice cream.

Try avacado shrikhand or apple-oats kheer instead of plum cake or brownies. Avocados are high in nutrients and monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFAs), whereas apples and oats are rich in fibre. Oats also help in blood sugar control which can benefit diabetics. Go for homemade nuts and dates bar with honey instead of sugar-loaded cookies. Nuts are rich in vitamins and minerals, as well as monounsaturated fat, which can help decrease cholesterol. Dates are high in soluble fibre and iron. Go for fruit salads instead of pastries. Fruits are packed with vitamins, minerals, and fibre and citrus fruits further help in building immunity.

Include millets in your sweets and snacks: This new year start including millets in your dishes. Go for ragi laddu, jowar pongal, jowar sesame sticks, bajri vada, and jowar kesari.

Ragi is high in dietary fibre and essential amino acids and also rich in calcium and iron. Jowar is a good source of protein and dietary fiber and a rich source minerals like copper, magnesium, phosphorus and selenium. Millets are ideal food for diabetics as it can control blood glucose levels and hyperglycemia.

Choose snacks prepared with wheat flour instead of maida: Whole wheat flour has a low glycemic index compared to maida which helps in a slower and lower sugar spike among diabetics. Maida which is a refined form of wheat flour, also lacks all essential nutrients and fiber. Hence, go for whole-wheat pizza instead of normal pizza prepared with maida, go for chapatis instead of maida parathas, and prepare whole-wheat flour cookies instead of maida cookies.

