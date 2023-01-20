Home

Almonds to Figs, Here’s Why You MUST Eat Soaked Dry Fruits Empty Stomach

Dry fruits are typically consumed in the winter because they help you stay warm and boost your immunity to frequent winter illnesses. When these dry fruits are soaked overnight, phytic acid is released, enabling proper digestion.

Soaked Dry Fruits Health Benefits: Dry fruits are superfoods that are quite powerful and effective, especially during winter. Almonds, walnuts, raisins, figs, and other dried fruits should be soaked overnight to multiply their nutritional values. The body retains energy throughout the day if soaked dry fruits are consumed first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. These soaked dry fruits aid proper digestion, improve immunity and make the skin sparkle.

HEALTH BENEFITS OF SOAKED DRY FRUITS FOR BOOSTING IMMUNITY

Almonds: The soaked almonds must be consumed every day in the morning on an empty stomach to maintain general health. Almonds are actually chock full of nutrients. It has numerous micronutrients, including iron, folate, vitamin B12, vitamin D, and vitamin E, which give the body energy and maintain it healthy at all times. Raisins: Soak black raisins overnight and eat them the next morning to resolve hair loss. Period pain or irregular periods can also be relieved by consuming six to eight raisins and two grains of saffron overnight. Walnuts: Overnight-soaked walnuts can boost cognitive function the next morning. Children can benefit greatly from soaked walnuts as they also improve memory and aid with attention. Figs: Soak some figs overnight and eat them the next morning if you have constipation issues. In a few days, the issue of constipation will be resolved. They are generally beneficial for expectant mothers.

Disclaimer: Please check with your doctor before making any changes because this is only a generic informative article.