Almonds are a powerhouse of nutrients. They are one of the most popular nuts, and whilst they are enjoyed by people across the globe. The rich, crunchy brown-cased almonds (badaam) are packed with vitamins, minerals, and nutrients. Almonds are part of various cuisines and recipes, be it a kheer, milk, or korma, almonds are loved by all. If you have grown up in an Indian household, chances are that your parents or grandparents must have fed you overnight soaked almonds first thing in the morning. It is believed that eating almonds can the brain sharper.

Soaked Almonds or Raw Almonds?

Now that we are stepping into summers, most people believe that one should not eat raw almonds in the scorching heat. Raw almonds produce body heat which can lead to boils, piles, and other conditions. According to an NDTV report, Almonds should be soaked and consumed as the nutrients are then more easily absorbed by the body. In summers, soaking is a good idea as they produce heat in the body. This is even more important for people with pitta dosha, they should soak almonds before consumption as it may create imbalances in the body leading to boils, piles, and other conditions. Soaked almonds increase the number of nutrients and vitamins absorbed by our body.

Eating soaked almonds is a healthier option. When you eat soaked almonds, you are eating all the nutrients of the nut. As the peel of the almond contains tannin, which inhibits nutrient absorption. And by peeling the skin of the almond you can enjoy the benefits of it. It is easier to digest. You can soak a handful of almonds in a bowl of water for 6-8 hours. If you prefer soaking them overnight, it's not a problem.

The brown cased almonds are often linked to longevity and increased brain capacity. Almonds are rich in proteins, Vitamin E, omega 3, fibre. They are also considered a superfood because of their nutritious properties.

Health benefits of Almonds:

Improves digestion: Probiotic components present in almonds aid digestion, the growth of good bacteria, and detoxification of the body. It helps balance the body’s pH, which is important for proper digestion and preventing the risk of diseases.

Reduces Risk of Cancer: Almonds also rich in fiber, which reduces the risk of colon cancer. According to a study released by the National Cancer Institute, high-fiber food lowers the chances of developing colon cancer. Flavonoids, phytochemicals, and vitamin E present in almonds control the progression of cancer cells of the breast.

Lowers Cholesterol Levels: Almonds are a great source of polyunsaturated fats and monounsaturated fats, which help in lowering the levels of bad (LDL) cholesterol. You will increase the levels of good (HDL) cholesterol by consuming almonds every day.

Increases absorption of nutrients: Your body needs enough fat for the absorption of nutrients that are fat-soluble. Almonds balance the pH of your body and decrease acid buildup. It helps in better digestion and absorption of nutrients by the body.

Strengthens Teeth and Bones: Rich in micronutrients like phosphorus and calcium, almonds make your teeth and bones strong, preventing conditions like osteoporosis. Eating almonds also strengthen the skeletal system.

Add soaked almonds to your summer diet to enjoy the various health benefits.