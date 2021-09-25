Soha Ali Khan, the Bollywood actress and a mother of one, shows how determination and hard work could go a long way. She joins the latest bandwagon of fitness motivators and workout inspiration. She shared the latest workout video on Instagram and fans are marvelled over her dedication and determination.Also Read - Hina Khan Flaunts Toned Abs While ‘Sweating it Out’ at Gym, Workout Videos Will Give You Right Kind of Fitness Motivation

Taking it to Instagram, Soha shared her intense workout routine. Her workout routine is jaw-dropping and note-worthy. Her Instagram caption reads," Sometimes you just need to sweat it out …"

Check out the Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)



Soha wore a white printed crop jacket with matching track pants. She finished her looks with a sleek ponytail and white trainers. In the video, she nailed all the exercises. Her video began with her practising resistance band running, side shuffle jumping jack on a weight band, moving a fitness tank on the terrace along with alternate leg wall jumps.

What are the Benefits?

The resistance band helps balance and activate muscles. It helps in correcting muscle imbalances and improving muscle activation. It also helps in the movements of the body and makes it more efficient during running. Resistance band provides sources to build endurance in the body.

By practising side shuffle jumping jacks on the weight bench, the muscles in the calves, hamstrings, quads, hip flexors and glutes. Not only this, it also helps in increasing the coordination and movement of the muscles.

Training with a fitness tank helps in increasing the speed, acceleration and explosive power in a full-body workout. The more you push the tank, the harder it gets and stronger you become.

The inverted alternate leg wall jumps helps in recovering the overall strength of the body. It helps in draining the fluids gathered in the legs, stretches hamstrings and gets rid of the worn-out lower body.