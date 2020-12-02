New Delhi: The Coronavirus has rattled the health community across the globe with many working on the vaccine development while others continuing research on the susceptibility of the deadly virus. In one such research, it was found that people with asthma patients may be a reduced risk of Coronavirus. Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccine 'Covishield' Safe, Mishap Won't Affect Rollout Plan, Says Government

Quoting the research, India Today on Wednesday said, "We observed lower Covid-19 susceptibility in patients with preexisting asthma" — meaning asthma patients are less likely to contract the infection." The study was published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology on November 24.

Researchers, however, feel the need for a deeper research on the same.

The study was conducted on patients with bronchial asthma, mostly the Jewish and Arab population of Israel. “All health maintenance organisation enrollees who had been tested for Covid-19 from February to June 2020 were included,” the study was further quoted as saying.

They found that asthma patients was more in the Covid-19 negative group as compared to the positive group.

Pointing out at a possible loophole, one of the research leaders said it could be that asthma patients know they are at a risk of contracting the virus, so, they may be taking more precautions than the rest.

The study also found out that, “A significantly higher proportion of smokers was observed in the Covid-19-negative group than in the Covid-19-positive group [4734 (13.45 per cent) vs 103 (4.55 per cent).”