Actor Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with Metastic cancer back 2018. She recently opened up about her cancer survival journey in an interview. The actor spoke about how she survived that difficult period, what all her family went through, how difficult was it to fight that battle and how the whole journey changed her life.Also Read - Parking Attendant Takes Lamborghini Worth Crores For ‘Joy Drive’ Without Owner’s Permission; What Happens Next?

Sonali Bendre brought out on how physical changes affected her:

In an interview with Mashable India, Sonali Bendre went on to say that changes in her physical appearance during the cancer struggle was the most terrible time of her life. She talked about her New York procedure, which left her with a 23-24 inch scar across her body. Her doctors also recommended her to begin walking as soon as possible because they were concerned that she would get an illness that would be resistant to medications. “The first thing that my doctors were telling me is that we want you out of the hospital as fast as possible,” she said. Also Read - The Broken News Teaser: Sonali Bendre Marks Her OTT Debut With ZEE5’s Cooperate Drama

“What Goldie and I say is BC and AC, which is before cancer and after cancer” says Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre never fails to impresses us with her positive attitude and good spirt. She revealed how the whole journey was a difficult for her and her husband. “What Goldie and I say is BC and AC, which is before cancer and after cancer. You go through something and you learn some lessons. And, if you have not learnt them, then it’s really sad. I think there were a couple of lessons from it (the cancer diagnosis). The point is reminding each other that it’s not the goal, but the process and the journey that’s important,”. She explained after going through these periods, they’ve learned a lot of lessons, like reminding each other that it’s not about the goal, but also about the process and the journey. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Spread Love on New York Streets, Visit Her Fav Eatery - See Viral Pics

Sonali Bendre Opens About Her Battle With Cancer:

Sonali opened up her journey about being diagnosed with cancer. The actor realized that she needed to recover quickly. Despite the fact that after her surgery, she was left with 23-24 inch scar, Sonali began to walk. She talked about strolling down the corridor while clutching her IV. “Post-surgery, my surgeon was like, I want you walking in 24 hours. In 24 hours, I was holding my IV and walking in the corridor”.

What do you think of Sonali Bendre’s Battle with cancer? Inspired much?