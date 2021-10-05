Sonu Sood is known for his generosity and his sheer dedication to fitness. He takes to the internet by surprise with his uber cool human flag pose throwback post. He often gives a sneak peek at his workout schedules on social media.Also Read - Sonu Sood Answers What Triggers Raid At His Residence | Deets Inside

Taking it to Instagram, the 48-years-old actor uploaded a throwback to his workout routine. He posed as a human flag. His Instagram caption had a workout emoticon with two hashtags – throwback and human flag. Also Read - Sonu Sood Reveals he Was Offered Rajya Sabha Seat Twice, Answers if he Will Join Politics

Check out His Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

Also Read - Sonu Sood On Tax Evasion: 'It Will Not Even Take 18 Hours To Finish 18 Crores'

The human flag is an exercise where the body is lifted parallel to the ground, supported by a vertical bar to make the arms and body aligned in a straight line. The human flag also known as bar hold requires abundant upper body strength.

Steps to do a Human Flag:

According to GMB Fitness, here’s how you can practise a human flag pose:

Step 1: Support Press – Hold an overhead bar with one hand and a vertical bar with another. Make sure your arms are straight as you lift your feet off the ground to 45-degrees.

Step 2: Chamber Hold – Hold the poles and kick your legs up into the air, tuck your knees by bringing them close to your body.

Step 3: Vertical Flag – Start from the chamber hold position and slowly straighten your legs.

Step 4: Bend Your Knees – From the vertical flag position, with one or both knees bent, slowly lower your hips.

Step 5: Full Human Flag – Start from the vertical flag position and slowly lower yourself until you are completely perpendicular to the poles.

What are the Benefits?

According to onnit.com, here are some health benefits: