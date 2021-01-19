The increasing number of cases and deaths due to COVID-19 is a reminder that the deadly Coronavirus is yet to be tamed and is spreading like wildfire. Although, India has given a green flag to two vaccination namely Covaxin and Covishield for emergency use and the vaccination drive has started in full swing. Now, after strange symptom COVID tongue, research published in BMJ Open Ophthalmology claims that Sore Eyes is the most significant ocular symptom of the novel coronavirus. Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccine Side-Effects: Don't Freak Out if You Experience These Issues in Your Body After Getting Vaccinated

COVID-19 is majorly a respiratory disease that includes symptoms like fatigue, fever, dry cough, loss of smell and taste, the published study says that sore eyes or itchy eyes can be a sign of COVID-19 and should not be taken lightly. Also Read - COVID Tongue: Beware of This New Coronavirus Symptom That's Rapidly Increasing - All You Need to Know

The study examined 83 participants, out of which most of them reported 18% of people suffering from COVID-19 reported Photophobia, which dry cough (66%), fever (76%), fatigue (90%), and loss of smell/taste (70%). The three most common ocular symptoms experienced by participants were photophobia (18%), sore eyes (16%), and itchy eyes (17%).

The study further said that the most significant ocular symptom experienced by people with COVID-19 was in fact sore eyes. The World Health Organization added Conjunctivitis to the list of less common symptoms of the Novel Coronavirus. And sore eyes should not be confused with conjunctivitis, as conjunctivitis can mucous discharge, gritty eyes.

‘The frequency of sore eyes was significantly higher during COVID-19 state compared with the pre-COVID-19 state. Eighty-one percent of participants who had experienced an eye symptom reported to have suffered from it within 2 weeks of other COVID-19 symptoms, and 80% reported they lasted for less than 2 weeks,’ read the study.

Why You Must Not Ignore This Symptom?

The study says that the frequency and ocular transmission of the virus must not be ignored especially as the eye has been recognised as one of the organs through which the virus might enter the body.