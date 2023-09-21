Home

Sorghum Millet Health Benefits: 5 Reasons Why ‘The King of Millets’ is a Great Alternative to Wheat

Sorghum is ascribed as the 'King of Millets' for a reason. Jowar, is one of the most widely grown crops and here is why this can be a better alternative to atta for your everyday diet.

Sorghum or jowar is considered the king of millets. Sorghum is a cereal grain that hails from the grass family Poaceae. This small white and rounded variety of millets is the fifth most produced crop in the world. There are further varieties of sorghum like- white, black, red etc.

The United Nations also declared this year as the ‘Year of Millets.’ In the successful and magnificent G20 summit that was held in India, millets led the variety in Indian cuisine. Every course meal had a variation of different millets in different forms. While there are several varieties of millets, sorghum takes a special place.

SORGHUM MILLETS: 5 HEALTH BENEFITS

Gluten-Free: These days there is a higher demand of gluten-free products owing to health reasons. Sorghum can be a great alternative of wheat flavour. With the king og millets, one can bake cookies free of gluten1 Anti-Inflammatory Effects: It has phenolic compunds that act as an antioxidant. It further helps tp lower body inflammation. Fibre-Rich: Millets are high in dietary fibres that help with digestion. Food-rich in fiber further aids in lowering health risks like high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes etc Diabetes Control: Sorghum is a complex carbohydrate that takes a little more time to digest and hence stabilises the glucose level in the body. Promote Weight Loss: WIth high protein, iron, fibers, sorghum makes up an ideal food for weight loss. It helps to boost metabolism and aid other body functions helping one to lose weight easily. It helps to keep the stomach full longer. Cholesterol Control: The King of Millets helps to lower bad cholesterol or LDL levels in the body. Therefore, it promotes heart health, improves blood circulation and more.

Apart from these, consuming sorghum can be a boon for the body. Frunishing us with a myriad of health benefits, Sorghum is called the king of millets for a reason. This can be used as a great alternative for att and wheat.

