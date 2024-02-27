Spring Boosters: 5 Foods to Power up Immunity During Weather Change

Home

Spring season is almost here! It's important to twist your diet and incorporate nutrient-dense foods to enhance your immunity.

Winter season in North India finally comes to an end and the arrival of spring has brought much ease from the chilly weather. However, during this time, allergies and respiratory illnesses are on the rise, as the fluctuating temperature provides the ideal environment for respiratory illnesses to thrive. So, to keep yourself safe, from such viral infections, enhancing immunity is the key. Luckily, one can do that naturally, by incorporating nutrient-rich foods into his/her daily diet. In this article, we have shared 5 powerhouse foods that can help boost your immunity during the weather transition.

Immunity-Boosting Foods to Have During Spring

Citrus Fruits: Citrus fruits like oranges, grapefruits and lemons are abundant in Vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant known for its immunity-boosting properties. Start your day with a freshly squeezed orange juice or add citrus slices to your water for a refreshing immunity-boosting treat.

Leafy Greens: Leafy greens such as spinach, kale, broccoli etc are packed with essential vitamins and minerals that support overall immunity. Incorporate a variety of leafy greens into your sandwiches, salads or smoothies to give your immune system a nutrient-packed boost.

Garlic: Garlic has been used for centuries for its medicinal properties, including its ability to boost immunity. It contains compounds like allicin, which have antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory effects.

Yoghurt: Yoghurt is a probiotic-rich food that enhances gut health, which is closely linked to immune function. Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that help maintain a healthy balance of microorganisms in the gut. Choose plain, unsweetened yoghurt to maximise its immunity-boosting benefits.

Berries: Berries like strawberries, blueberries and raspberries are loaded with antioxidants, including vitamin C and flavonoids, which help boost the immune system and protect against oxidative stress. These fruits are also rich in fibre, which boosts gut health and enhance overall immunity.

