Sprouts For Weight Loss, And 4 Other Reasons to Make it Your go-to Snack

A bowlful of sprouts can work wonders when consumed as a snack to satiate those food cravings.

Food cravings are something we all have fallen prey to. And more often than not, in order to satiate those cravings and our taste buds, we hog on or binge eat foods we probably could have avoided. Are you someone who enjoys snacking more than eating a proper round of meals? Then you must have also faced those cravings. But always giving on your cravings makes it an unhealthy practice. While eating more in intervals is considered a healthier way, what we eat during that time matters.

So, when confused as to what qualifies for a healthy snack, just grab a bowlful of chana sprouts. Wondering why specifically sprouts? Here are 6 reasons why this can be your go to food.

6 Benefits of Sprouts

Weight Loss – Sprouts are e a good snack to eat when on a weight loss regime. They are high in fibre and low in calorie. Therefore, it makes for a good superfood that may aid in shedding that extra fat. Improves cardiovascular health – Black chickpeas contain a unique combination of antioxidants, anthocyanins, delphindin, cyanidin and petunidin as well as phytonutrients and ALA that maintain the health of blood vessels and prevent oxidative stress, thereby reducing the risk of heart disease. Supports healthy hair – Chana sprouts have essential vitamins and minerals like vitamin A, B6, zinc and manganese, which will surely help, if you are concerned about the health of your hair. Regularises sugar levels – The complex carbs in sprouted chana digest slowly and the soluble fibre regulates the absorption of sugars into the blood. The low glycemic index prevents sudden spike in blood sugars, keeps you satiated for longer hours thus avoiding hunger pangs. Elevates Brain Functions: Sprouted Chana is packed with vitamin B6 i.e. pyridoxine, as well as choline. These confer splendid wellness incentives for promoting the relay of signals to and from the brain via nerves and augmenting memory, mood, concentration Good for Digestion – Spouted veggies are more likely to have higher content of soluble fibre that helps with digestion. Chana sports are packed with nutrients and are highly soluble enhancing the digestive process.

So, next time your stomach gurgles for a craving, get a bowl of sprouts for the rescue!

