While most countries are opening up their borders and welcoming tourists, China on the other hand is currently seeing its worst outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in two years. On Tuesday, China’s new COVID-19 cases more than doubled from the previous day as the country faces by far its biggest outbreak since the early days of the pandemic.Also Read - COVID Surge In Asia And Europe; Were We Too Early To Call The Pandemic Endemic?

News agency AFP reported that the National Health Commission said 3,507 new locally spread cases had been identified in the latest 24-hour period, up from 1,337 a day earlier. Also Read - Video: China Constructing 6,000-Bed Hospital in 6 Days Amid Record Spike in COVID Cases | WATCH

A fast-spreading variant known as ‘stealth omicron’ is testing China’s zero-tolerance strategy, which had kept the virus at bay since the deadly initial outbreak in the city of Wuhan in early 2020. China has recorded more than 10,000 cases in the first two weeks of March, far exceeding previous flare-ups. Also Read - Explained: What is Stealth Omicron That's Spreading Rapidly in China and How Lethal is This Sub-Variant

No new deaths have been reported in the multiple outbreaks across China, and the case count remains low compared to many other places in the world. The U.K. recorded more than 444,000 cases in the past week. Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous city that tracks its outbreak separately from the mainland, reported 26,908 new cases on Monday alone.

Nearly three-fourths of China’s new infections were in Jilin, a province in the northeast that reported 2,601 cases. Smaller outbreaks have hit more than a dozen provinces and major cities including Beijing and Shanghai.

What is Stealth Omicron?

Zhang Wenhong, a prominent infectious disease expert at a hospital affiliated with Shanghai’s Fudan says that the current outbreak is being driven by the variant commonly known as “stealth omicron,” or the B.A.2 lineage of the omicron variant. Early research suggests it spreads faster than the original omicron, which itself spread faster than the original virus and other variants.

The BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron is 1.5 times more transmissible than the original Omicron strain, according to a study led by Danish researchers. Omicron, which is also referred to as B.1.1.529, has three main substrains, BA.1, BA.2, and BA.3, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to Cornelius Römer, a bioinformatician at the Biozentrum of the University of Basel in Switzerland, the BA.2 subvariant likely arose from a common ancestor around the same time as the original Omicron, also known as BA.1, so it is not a descendent but a sibling.

Symptoms of Stealth Omicron:

WHO previously said that the Omicron variant impacts the upper respiratory tract instead of the lungs. The omicron variant usually leads to common-cold like symptoms with dizziness and fatigue being the early-stage symptoms. The other symptoms appear in two to three days after catching the virus.

Fever

Extreme fatigue

Coughing

Sore throat

Sore head

Muscular fatigue

Elevated heart rate

In the BA.2 variant, one may not experience loss of taste and smell, shortness of breath. According to Zoe Covid study app of the UK, cold has been one of the most reported symptoms of the BA. 2 variant of omicron.