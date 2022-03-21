The third wave of Covid-19 which saw a major peak in January has slowly subsided across the world, but many countries are now seeing a rise of Omicron subvariant which is scientifically denoted as BA.2 is sparking concerns amongst the scientific community.Also Read - Coronavirus 4th Wave: How Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra Are Preparing to Curb Stealth Omicron | Detailed Report Here

The subvariant BA.2, dubbed with the moniker 'Stealth Omicron,' appears to be gaining ground in certain parts of the world. The new sub-variant has also sparked speculations of a possible fourth wave of the Covid-19. Stealth omicron is the leading cause of the sudden rise covid-19 cases in South Korea, China and other Asian and European countries.

Understanding the difference between Stealth Omicron and Delta, Omicron

The BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron is 1.5 times more transmissible than the original Omicron strain, according to a study led by Danish researchers. Omicron, which is also referred to as B.1.1.529, has three main substrains, BA.1, BA.2, and BA.3, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The biggest difference between the previous variants of Covid-19 and stealth omicron is that it is difficult to detect in PCR tests. Experts say that since it is hard to detect it can lead to another wave of pandemic.

The WHO says that the omicron variant can attack the upper respiratory tract. The Delta plus variant of COVID-19 has a greater affinity to lung tissues as compared to other strains.

As per a report in DNA, the stealth omicron infection is bound to make your immunity stronger, as compared to Delta and Omicron infections.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra, which has remained the worst-affected state during the previous waves, has already been put on alert with the state government urging people to follow COVID protocol.

“We have received a letter from Central Govt to be on alert as there is a surge in COVID cases across European Countries, South Korea and China. Accordingly, our health department had issued a letter to DCs to be cautious and take necessary steps,” Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

A few weeks ago, an IIT Kanpur team had predicted that India is likely to witness the next wave in June and will continue for the next 4 months while peaking in August. The same research team had previously predicted that the third wave of the pandemic in India would peak by February 3, 2022. They further clarified that the entire analysis will be deeply impacted by how and when the next variant arrives.

