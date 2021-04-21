New Delhi: Ever since the outbreak of coronavirus last year, social media is abuzz with bizarre treatments that have no valid scientific proof or logical reasoning. Currently, there are several claims on social media that steam inhalation can kill coronavirus. But, wait. Is that true? Does it really kill the virus? Well, let’s find out. Also Read - Fact Check: Does Inhaling Camphor, Ajwain Increase Your Oxygen Levels? Here's The Truth

What is a steam inhalation?

For the unversed, steam inhalation is one of the most widely used home remedies to soothe and open the nasal passages and get relief from the symptoms of a cold or sinus infection. Also Read - Stage 1 Impose Tughlaqi Lockdown...: Rahul Gandhi Slams Govt's COVID-19 Strategy

Does Steam Inhalation Help You In Fighting Covid-19?

It is important to shed light on the fact that neither World Health Organization (WHO) nor U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend this treatment for preventing coronavirus. Yes, you read that right. Also Read - FACT CHECK: Has Modi Govt Announced Nationwide Lockdown Till April 30? Know Truth Behind Viral Message

Recently, a CDC representative told Reuters that the steam inhalation practice is risky and there is no scientific proof that it can prevent coronavirus. Adding further to the information, the representative said that this steam inhalation is a risky process and can even cause burn injury.

Please note that the doctors have suggested that social distancing, masks, washing hands, and sanitising hands at proper intervals are the only thing to fight with coronavirus.

Steam Inhalation Benefits

Experts advise that performing steam inhalation may help to decrease the respiratory issues, congestion issues in the nasal passage and airways but it is not found to kill the deadly virus.

Experts’ Take

Reportedly, Dr Benjamin Neuman, Biological Sciences department at Texas A&M University-Texarkana, mentioned that the lungs are delicate and inhaling hot steam is not a good idea as it may damage the lungs and the airways. Meanwhile Dr Albert Rizzo, chief medical officer, American Lung Association, reportedly also revealed that steam inhalation methods could help alleviate respiratory symptoms but they won’t work as a cure for the virus.

Besides, a study published by the Spanish Pediatrics Association noted, “It is apparent that regardless of how SIT (Steam Inhalation Therapy) is applied it carries a risk of burn injury. The usual technique of covering the head with a towel over a pan filled with hot water is dangerous due to the steam, the hot liquid, or even potential contact with the container. ”

Also, Dr William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University, as per the reports, suggested avoiding using hot steam inhalation to kill the virus. He said that the warm moisture won’t contribute to killing the virus and they should rather be careful while handling hot water while doing this.

Conclusion

Even though steam inhalation won’t cure a deadly infection like COVID, it may help make you feel a lot better while your body fights it off. The main benefit of breathing in moist, warm steam, according to the healthline, is that it may help ease feelings of irritation and swollen blood vessels in the nasal passages. The moisture may also help thin the mucus in your sinuses, which allows them to empty more easily. This can allow your breathing to return to normal, at least for a short period of time.