Stomach Cancer And Diet: 5 Ways Your Food Habits Can Increase The Risk of Gastric Cancer

Stomach Cancer And Diet: Stomach cancer, also known as gastric cancer is a condition formed due to the uncontrolled growth of cells inside the stomach. Usually, stomach abnormalities result in problems with the entire digestive system. Stomach cancer is more likely to begin from the gastroesophageal junction. Diet has a crucial role in stomach cancer with regard to its cause and further development of cancerous cells in the body. Dr Harshit Shah, Associate Consultant-Surgical Oncology, Fortis Hospital Kalyan reveals that due to abnormal absorption after stomach cancer treatment, certain modifications are required to ensure a better quality of life. The expert discusses how diet affects the risk of stomach cancer and how diet needs to change after cancer treatment.

HOW DOES DIET ESCLATES THE RISK OF STOMACH CANCER?

An individual with a high intake of salt and various traditional salt-preserved foods, such as cured meat, salted fish and vegetables is always at a high risk of gastric cancer. Refrigeration has led to a ‘decline’ in stomach cancer by avoiding salting methods.

Humans are also exposed to N-nitroso compounds from their diet. These N-nitroso compounds are generated after the consumption of nitrates, which are natural components of foods like vegetables and potatoes and are used as a food additive in some varieties of cheese and cured meats.

A high-pH environment and high amounts of gastric nitrite have been associated with progressed precancerous gastric lesions. Stomach cancer risk has been linked to diets high in fried food, processed meat and seafood, and alcohol, and low in vegetables, fruits, and milk.

Processed meats, such as sausages, bacon, ham, and other smoked, salted, fermented, or cured meats, are categorized as group 1 carcinogens, putting them in the same category as tobacco and alcohol when it comes to cancer risk.

Excess body weight is also associated with an increased risk of gastric cancer.

3 MAJOR DIET CHANGES AFTER STOMACH CANCER TREATMENT

It is recommended to eat small, frequently spaced meals six times a day that includes high protein and fat content. It can be necessary to ingest liquids and solids separately. This may significantly affect the improvement of intestinal health. Meals with a lot of simple carbs in them should be avoided because they can cause dumping syndrome.

Dumping syndrome usually results in nausea, weakness, sweating, faintness, and possibly diarrhoea soon after eating within the first few years after surgery. Foul-smelling stools and diarrhoea can occur as a result of malabsorption of iron, vitamins B12, A, D, E, and K, protein, calcium and fat.

One of the most prevalent dietary issues after surgery for stomach cancer is iron deficiency, which causes anaemia. The treatment of iron deficiency depends on how severe the condition is and may involve administering elemental iron orally or parenterally, depending on the situation.

Have a balanced diet that contains all the necessary nutrients, vitamins, and other elements as these are required for the overall growth of the body, which is important to keep stomach cancer at bay.

