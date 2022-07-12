Stomach cancer occurs when cancerous cells grow within the lining of the stomach. This type of cancer, also known as gastric cancer, can be challenging to identify because the majority of people rarely exhibit symptoms in the early stages. As a result, it frequently goes undetected until it has spread to other bodily areas. “When healthy cells in the upper digestive system turn malignant and proliferate out of control, developing a tumour, stomach cancer develops. Typically, this procedure proceeds slowly. Stomach cancer typically takes years to grow” said by Dr Preet Pal Thakur. Symptoms of early-stage stomach cancer are frequently absent. It can be diagnosed depending upon the stage 0 to stage 4.Also Read - KRK Twitter Journey Is Entertaining Yet Controversial, Look at Not-So-Good Tweets from KRK

10 Early Symptoms of Stomach Cancer That You Should Not Ignore:

Nausea and vomiting: When you vomit, you throw up the contents of partially digested prior meals because the food and drinks you consume can't reach your duodenum, which is the first part of your gut. Consistent nausea, gagging, and throwing up little pieces of food that you have just eaten are signs of stomach cancer.

Bloating: When stomach cancer spreads to the lining of the abdomen, it can result in an accumulation of fluid inside your abdominal cavity and make the wall of your stomach very stiff, reducing its ability to hold food. You may experience extreme bloating to the point that you appear to be have baby bump.

Heartburn: Following a large meal, it’s typical to feel sick or experience acid reflux. As a result of persistent heartburn, some patients develop Barrett’s oesophagus, a disorder where the lining of the oesophagus is replaced with tissue that is very similar to that of the small intestine. Reflux results from the tumor’s potential to restrict food from reaching the small intestine if it increases in size.

Feeling full after a small meal: If you notice that you haven’t felt like eating for more than a few days, do not dismiss the sign. Your appetite might fluctuate for a variety of causes. Cancer can alter the body’s metabolism and boost the production of inflammatory cytokines, which can have major impact on the neurotransmitters—chemical messengers—that control hunger. If the tumour spreads, it may also lower the stomach’s functional size, causing you to experience an early sense of fullness.

Low-grade fever: Your body temperature rising is typical sign of an infection. You can experience frequent episodes of low-grade fever if you have a tumour developing in your stomach. If you have a temperature exceeding 100.5 degrees F for more than a few days, consult a doctor.

Abdominal pain: One of the most unnoticed symptoms of stomach cancer is abdominal pain. Additionally, it’s frequently the sign that makes folks go to the doctor. From minor discomfort that persists over time to severe agony, symptoms might vary. Typically, the upper abdomen region is where the pain and discomfort are felt. You should have persistent stomach pain examined by a medical professional regardless of where it manifests. Neglecting chronic symptoms is never a good idea.

Difficulty in swallowing: Heartburn frequently manifests as a lump in the throat sensation. Less frequently, swallowing difficulties can indicate esophageal cancer. Consult your doctor if the sensation persists or worsens.

Blood in the Stool: Stomach cancer symptoms include blood stools. It can also happen with other non-cancerous illnesses, though. But if you experience blood in your stool, consult you doctor immediately.

Diarrhea or Constipation: Your stomach’s cancer cells have the potential to escape and spread to other bodily regions. Your small intestine may become blocked if a tumour develops, which will lead to diarrhoea. Similar to abdominal tumours, constipation can occur by constriction and narrowing of the gut.

Low Red Blood Cell Count: low level of red blood cells, or anaemia is one of the symptoms of stomach cancer. You can lose red blood cells more quickly than your body can produce them due to the bleeding which comes with this particular type of malignancy. Because of this, your body may receive less oxygen as a result, which could make you feel exhausted or weak.