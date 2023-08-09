How to Deal With Stomach Flu in Children During Monsoon?

Home

Stomach Flu in Children: 8 Symptoms and Prevention Tips to Be Mindful of During Monsoon

Stomach flu is a common health problem during monsoon and children are more vulnerable to viral gastroenteritis. In order to shield ourselves from contracting the flu, it is important to be aware of its causes and how to prevent it.

Monsoon entails a host of ailments along with the romanticised notion of rainfall. Due to the incessant rainfall, waterlogging and flood-like situation in several parts across the country, the cases of infections have witnessed a significant surge in numbers. Conjunctivitis, bacterial infection, fungal infection etc are on the rise. Stomach flu or viral gastroenteritis is a common health problem found in children. Children are most vulnerable to such diseases due to reduced immunity levels. Viral gastroenteritis, most frequently caused by norovirus or rotavirus, is an irritation and inflammation of the intestines. The symptoms often appear one to two days after the virus enters the body.

STOMACH FLU: CAUSES, SYMPTOMS AND PREVENTION

Gastroenteritis can be brought on by numerous viruses. Viruses can be found in an infected person’s diarrhoea and vomit. It has a long lifespan outside of the body. If an infected person doesn’t wash their hands, they run the risk of spreading the infection to anything they touch. Food and drinks consumed by food workers who are infected can pass the sickness to others. It is also possible for the disease to spread if sewage enters the water source. Although viral gastroenteritis is commonly referred to as “stomach flu,” it is not caused by the seasonal influenza (flu) virus.

Symptom of Stomach Flu

Nausea Vomiting Watery diarrhoea Headache Fever Chills Abdominal pain Decreased urine output Dark-colored urine Dry skin Thirst Dizziness

Signs of dehydration in young children:

Dry diapers (from a lack of urination)

Lack of tears

Dry mouth

Drowsiness

Sunken fontanel (the soft spot on the top of an infant’s head)

Most of the time, no special care is required. Most of the time, all you need to do is stay at home and hydrate yourself while you wait for the illness to pass. Rarely, you may require IV (intravenous) fluid therapy for severe dehydration.

Stomach Flu Prevention Tips

Hydration is Key: Several light liquids, such as water, ice chips, fruit juice, and broth, should be consumed. An oral rehydration solution is required in this situation. Things to Avoid: Avoid beverages with alcohol, caffeine, and/or milk in them. Sports drinks should not be consumed if you are very dehydrated because they are heavy in sugar. Food Easy on Stomach: Start with moderate, easily digestible foods as you start to feel hungry again. Children should be rehydrated using oral rehydration solutions. Vaccination For Kids: To prevent kids from rotavirus, vaccines are readily available. Infants receive vaccinations before their first birthday. Maintain Hygiene: Following bathroom visits, nappy changes and before touching any food, wash your hands thoroughly for 20 seconds with soap and water. Use sanitizers with alcohol as an ingredient.

Following a health and hygienic lifestyle can go a long way to safeguard oneself and kids from contracting any sort of flu.

Eat healthy, stay healthy!

