Stone fruits are seasonal and will leave you wanting more. Also knowns as drupes, stone fruits have a pit in the centre with a fleshy coating around them. Wondering how stone fruit got its name? The word is derived from pit or stone that is present in the centre of the sweet and fleshy fruit.

Stone fruit is a seasonal fruit so it takes its time to ripen and harvest. However, this fruit is loaded with healthy nutrients and benefits. There are various known stone fruits like peaches, cherries, apricots, plums, mangoes that fall under this category. These fruits are packed with antioxidants, fibres, vitamin A, C, E and minerals. It has a distinct aroma as it takes time to ripen and is mostly seasonal.

Here’s a glance at the health benefits of stone fruits:

Immunity Booster

Stone fruits are stacked with antioxidants and vitamin C. These help in boosting immunity, building resistance and are a helpful tool in reducing the impact of oxidative stress that is present because of the existence of free radicals. Along with health benefits, stone fruits helps in boosting WBC (White Blood Cells). WBC helps in fighting infection and allergies.

Increases Collagen Production

With the help of vitamin C and antioxidants, stone fruits can increase collagen in the body. This will help in improving skin and hair conditions. Apricots, Plums and their extracts are largely used in making skincare products. Along with it, antioxidant rich properties help in slowing down skin ageing.

Helps in Lowering Blood Pressure

Stone fruits can be made in smoothies, shakes and salads. These have natural ingredients in managing high blood pressure. Stone fruits have a high concentration of potassium. Peaches, plums and nectarines help in reducing high blood pressure, reducing fatigue and improving blood circulation in the body. Along with this, it also helps in relaxing nerves and muscles.

How to Include Stone Fruits in Regular Diets?

Stone fruits are sweet and can be used in several ways. You can benefit the most out of stone fruits by consuming them in smoothies, juices, oatmeals or chia puddings. You can include these in salads too. Pies, cakes or porridges are also delicious but cooking these will reduce the nutritional goodness in these fruits.