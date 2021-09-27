There are many things that can trigger migraines, the debilitating pain that can sometimes lead to nausea, dizziness, and sensitivity to light and sound. If you have been suffering from migraines for a long time, then you’d know that there are certain foods that can trigger an attack.Also Read - Hygiene: Tips To Deal With Strong Vaginal Odor | Watch Video
Dr. Vikram Sharma, Senior Consultant Neurologist, Department of Neurology, Sunshine Hospitals, Hyderabad says that migraine is a type of headache disorder that is classified as a neurological condition, associated with recurrent and debilitating headaches of moderate to severe intensity, accompanied by neurological symptoms. Also Read - Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: I Was 104 Kg, A Visit To Daughter's School Changed Everything
He further says that migraine symptoms may begin one to two days before the headache itself, which is known as the ‘prodrome’ stage, which can include food cravings, fatigue or low energy, depression, hyperactivity, irritability, or neck stiffness. The migraine attack involves headaches with severe throbbing pain or a pulsating sensation, usually on just one side of the head, which can be accompanied by symptoms such as nausea or vomiting, or extreme sensitivity to light (photophobia) and sound (phonophobia). Also Read - How Women Can Improve Their Bone Health After 30, Relationship Between Menopause and Weakening of Bones | Diet, Supplements, Explained
But if you are tired of the throbbing pain, then avoiding few foods can make a difference. Here is a list of certain foods that can stop the triggers.
- Chocolates: According to Dr. Sharma, chocolates are the most common trigger for migraine attacks. As per a study published in American Migraine Foundation, chocolates can affect an estimated 22 per cent of people who experience migraines.
- Caffeine: Too much caffeine intake can trigger a migraine attack. Chocolate, coffee, tea is high on caffeine, but having a small quantity won’t hurt.
- Cheese: According to one study, over 35% of participants with migraines said that alcohol is one of the common triggers.
- Aspartame (an artificial sugar): Did you know many processed foods are loaded with artificial sweeteners and aspartame, in particular, can cause migraine.
- Foods with Monosodium glutamate (MSG): Thinking what is MSG? It is a sodium salt of glutamic acid and it is also present in certain foods as an additive. As per The American Migraine Foundation, MSG may trigger severe migraine episodes.
- Cured Meats: Nitrates (a preservative found in cured meats) which preserve colour and flavour are found in deli meats, ham, hot dogs, sausages. These foods release nitric oxide into the blood, which can dilate blood vessels in the brain, as per Healthline.
- Aged Cheese or Tyramine: Tyramine may also act as a trigger, that is found in fermented or aged foods, like aged cheeses and soy sauce.