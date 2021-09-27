There are many things that can trigger migraines, the debilitating pain that can sometimes lead to nausea, dizziness, and sensitivity to light and sound. If you have been suffering from migraines for a long time, then you’d know that there are certain foods that can trigger an attack.Also Read - Hygiene: Tips To Deal With Strong Vaginal Odor | Watch Video

Dr. Vikram Sharma, Senior Consultant Neurologist, Department of Neurology, Sunshine Hospitals, Hyderabad says that migraine is a type of headache disorder that is classified as a neurological condition, associated with recurrent and debilitating headaches of moderate to severe intensity, accompanied by neurological symptoms. Also Read - Real-Life Weight Loss Journey: I Was 104 Kg, A Visit To Daughter's School Changed Everything

He further says that migraine symptoms may begin one to two days before the headache itself, which is known as the ‘prodrome’ stage, which can include food cravings, fatigue or low energy, depression, hyperactivity, irritability, or neck stiffness. The migraine attack involves headaches with severe throbbing pain or a pulsating sensation, usually on just one side of the head, which can be accompanied by symptoms such as nausea or vomiting, or extreme sensitivity to light (photophobia) and sound (phonophobia). Also Read - How Women Can Improve Their Bone Health After 30, Relationship Between Menopause and Weakening of Bones | Diet, Supplements, Explained

But if you are tired of the throbbing pain, then avoiding few foods can make a difference. Here is a list of certain foods that can stop the triggers.