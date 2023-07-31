Home

The anti-inflammatory properties of strawberries make them a healthy addition to your senior's diet if she has arthritis or other inflammatory diseases.

Strawberry Benefits: Fresh strawberries in particular have a high water content, making them excellent for hydrating. They also contain fewer carbohydrates than other fruits, which makes them a smart choice for anybody concerned about their blood sugar levels. The antioxidants vitamin C, K, and others are abundant in strawberries.

A tiny study found a correlation between daily strawberry consumption and enhanced cognitive performance, decreased blood pressure, and increased antioxidant capacity. The study expands on other studies showing strawberries’ positive effects on cardiovascular, metabolic, and cognitive health.

The double-blind, placebo-controlled randomised clinical trial was conducted in 35 healthy men and women, aged 66 to 78. The participants consumed 26 grams of freeze-dried strawberry powder, equivalent to two servings of strawberries daily, or a control powder for eight weeks each. Following strawberry consumption, cognitive processing speed increased by 5.2 per cent, systolic blood pressure decreased by 3.6 per cent and total antioxidant capacity significantly increased by 10.2 per cent. Waist circumference decreased by 1.1 per cent during both the control and intervention arms of the trial. While consuming the control powder, participants experienced increased serum triglycerides.

“This study demonstrates that consuming strawberries may promote cognitive function and improve cardiovascular risk factors like hypertension,” said Shirin Hooshmand, professor in the School of Exercise and Nutrition Sciences at San Diego State University.

“We’re encouraged that a simple dietary change, like adding strawberries to the daily diet, may improve these outcomes in older adults.”

Strawberries are a source of many bioactive compounds. In addition to providing 100 per cent of our daily vitamin C needs, strawberries contain heart-healthy nutrients like folate, potassium, fibre, phytosterols and polyphenols.

The findings were presented at the recent Nutrition 2023, the annual meeting of the American Society of Nutrition (ASN) held in the US.

Previous clinical trials have also connected strawberry consumption to improvements in several markers for cardiovascular disease, including reduced total and LDL cholesterol (TC) and lower blood pressure.

The link between strawberry consumption and brain health has also been well-explored in both clinical and population-based studies.

Strawberries and pelargonidin, a biochemical primarily found in strawberries, were associated with a reduced risk of Alzheimer’s dementia in studies conducted at Rush University.

Long-term observational studies, including the Health Professionals Study and the Nurses’ Health Study, found that strawberry consumers had lower rates of cognitive decline.

(With IANS inputs)

