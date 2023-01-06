Strengthen Your Child’s Bones With These 5 Essential Tips

5 essential tips to improve your child’s bone health, here's what every parent must know.

Strengthen Your Child's Bones With These 5 Essential Tips (source: freepik)

Our bones are simple to take for granted. They perform all of their jobs in the background, after all. But it’s a major thing when a bone fractures. Even for children, bone healing takes time. Parents are frequently concerned about their child’s physical and mental well-being, and they cannot afford to neglect their child’s bone health. Strong bones in childhood provide an excellent foundation for a lifetime of health.

Dr. Jagdish Kathwate, Consultant Neonatologist & Paediatrician, Motherhood Hospital Kharadi Pune says ‘In our childhood and adolescence, we virtually entirely develop our bone density. Around the age of 20, most people have stopped developing bone. Adults continue to gradually replace old bone with new bone. Our bones deteriorate over time as we age as adults. Parents may assist by ensuring that children receive the three essential nutrients for strong bones: calcium, vitamin D, and physical exercises.’

5 Essential Tips for Improving Your Child’s Bone Health

Ensure your child is receiving adequate calcium: It is common knowledge that calcium is essential for sustaining heart health, strengthening muscles, and bone development. Calcium may be found in dairy products including milk, cheese, and yoghurt. In order to support the development of the child’s bones, parents must make sure their children drink at least 2 glasses of milk daily. Additionally, you must include green vegetables like spinach, kale, and okra in your child’s diet, as well as a bowl of curd or yoghurt at least once a day. Fish and soybean products like soy milk and soy yoghurt are additional prominent sources of calcium. Supplement kid’s diets with vitamin D: Calcium absorption is aided by vitamin D, sometimes known as vitamin D3. However, the majority of youngsters don’t consume many vitamin D-rich foods. All children should take a vitamin D supplement if they don’t receive enough in their diet because vitamin D is so crucial. Even newborns require vitamin D supplements unless they consume at least 32 ounces of formula daily. Magnesium and Vitamin K for Optimal Bone Density: Higher levels of vitamin K and magnesium have been linked to good bone density and a lower risk of bone conditions including rickets and osteoporosis. Together with calcium, these vitamins aid in strengthening your child’s bones. It’s a good idea to inculcate the habit of eating cereal and substantial breakfasts in your child from an early age since green vegetables like spinach, kale, cabbage, and green sprouts are rich providers of vitamin K and magnesium. Young children can assist them in obtaining all the magnesium and other nutrients they require. Avoid carbonated beverages since they typically include some phosphoric acid. Because it prevents calcium from being absorbed, this acid is bad for one’s bones. Try to substitute a healthy beverage for your child’s drink, such as orange juice. Increased activity strengthens our bones, so exercise more regularly. Similar to muscles, your child’s bones will get better the more he or she uses them. When you apply pressure to your bones with your muscles, your bones become stronger. The potential for physical exercise in children is higher than in adults. If your child engages in more weight-bearing activities, their bones will become strong. Children frequently choose to exercise by running, walking, leaping, and climbing. Your child’s screen time and physical exercise should be kept in balance.