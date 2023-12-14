Home

Stress-eating: 5 Must-Avoid ‘Comfort’ Foods That Can Actually Make You More Anxious

It's natural to seek comfort in food during moments of stress, but it's essential to choose nutritious options that won't worsen the situation.

When stress arises, What is your initial response? Different people have different reactions to stress, some begin to overthink and are unable to complete any work, while some people stop eating and some people start to binge eat and feel comfortable while eating those foods. However, not many known comfort foods may not be as comforting as we think. This particular study was conducted by experts at the University of Birmingham. They revealed that food high in fat content can not only worsen a person’s mood and increase their stress levels but also lead to brain oxygenation and reduced vascular function. Here are 5 such comfort-seeking foods that could potentially increase stress rather than alleviate it.

5 COMFORT FOODS TO AVOID WHEN STRESSED

Sugar-Laden Treats: Indulging in sugary snacks may provide a temporary sense of pleasure, but the subsequent blood sugar spike and crash can intensify stress. High sugar levels can contribute to mood swings and increased feelings of anxiety. Highly Processed Foods: Processed foods, such as chips and baked goods, often contain unhealthy trans and excessive salt. These ingredients may negatively impact mood and energy levels, ultimately adding to stress. Caffeine Overload: While a cup of coffee can offer a quick energy boost, excessive caffeine intake can lead to jitteriness and increased heart rate. heightening feelings of nervousness and stress. Moderation is key to avoiding these adverse effects. Comfort Carbs: While carbohydrates are a primary source of energy, opting for refined carbs like white bread or pasta can lead to a rapid increase in blood sugar levels followed by a crash. The rollercoaster effect can contribute to irritability and stress. Fatty Comfort Foods: Foods high in saturated fats, such as fried items and fatty cuts of meat, might provide temporary satisfaction, but they can negatively impact overall well-being. High-fat diets have been linked to increased inflammation, potentially worsening stress levels.

Instead of reaching for stress-inducing comfort foods, consider healthier alternatives. Opt for whole foods rich in nutrients, such as fruits, vegetables and lean proteins. Dark chocolate, in moderation, can also be a satisfying treat with potential mood-boosting benefits.

Being mindful of food choices, during stressful times is crucial for maintaining both physical and mental well-being. By choosing nourishing options over stress-inducing comfort foods, individuals can support their overall health and better manage the challenges that stress can bring.

