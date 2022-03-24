COVID-19 Vaccination is a safer way to build protection as it lowers your risk of getting and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19. This was also reflected in GOQii’s latest India Fit Report 2022 where they ran the ‘COVID-19 Trust in Vaccines and Vaccination’ survey with over 10000+ users. GOQii’s latest report tells us how 91% of Indians feel vaccination will protect them from COVID-19. Around 9% of the respondents still doubt the vaccination process. Some of the respondents thought about whether it will work on upcoming variants. The report also showcased various aspects of health across parameters such as steps taken, lifestyle diseases, BMI, nutrition, water, stress, sleep etc.; all of which are classified according to gender and key cities.Also Read - Explained: What Is Covid-19 Booster Dose? Which Vaccine Will Be Given? Here's All You Need To Know - Watch

On the stress and mental health status of Indians, the GOQii Survey indicates that 29.31% of Indians are suffering from depression in 2021. However, the good news is that this percentage has seen a 32% decrease since 2020 when 43% of Indians were plagued by depression. This may be due to people getting the chance to be more active as lockdowns were lifted and people literally got the chance to get back on their feet again. Also Read - Researchers Find New Ways to Treat Asthma Symptoms Caused by Seasonal Allergies

Speaking about the India Fit Report, Vishal Gondal, Founder & CEO of GOQii said,

“GOQii’s India Fit report 2022 has again enabled us to understand India’s health and fitness levels across the country. In the current report, our survey shows that a large majority of people trust the vaccines and the vaccination drive and are of the opinion that this will help them be safe. We analyzed that Indians have opened their eyes to the possibility of preventive healthcare, immunity building and nutrition. Our statistics show drastic improvements in people’s stress levels. We are happy to see a massive improvement in health scores, underscoring the proclivity towards building health and fitness”. Also Read - Diet For Weight Loss? What Your Nutritionist Isn't Telling You!

India Fit Report 2022 is a result of a year-long study of more than 5 million GOQii users – a first-of-its-kind report that presents a holistic overview on the health and lifestyle of Indians across different parameters such as steps taken, lifestyle diseases (Diabetes, Cardiac and Hypertension), BMI (Body Mass Index), nutrition, water, stress, sleep, gut health and immunity, smoking and alcohol consumption; all of which are classified according to gender and key cities.

As per the Health Risk Assessment (HRA) Score of the report, overall, 50.3 per cent of Indians are either in the ‘High Risk’ or ‘Borderline’ category. This is similar to last year’s figures where 50.42 per cent of Indians fell into the ‘Unhealthy’ category. It can be observed that there is an even distribution of healthy and unhealthy individuals in India in 2021. Only 0.87 per cent are in the High-Risk segment which means that the majority of people can become healthy by making few adjustments to their lifestyle.

As far as health status by gender is concerned, men are healthier in comparison to women. Women need to pay more attention to the kind of lifestyle they are leading and start placing more priority on their health. 61 per cent of women are in the unhealthy category, with 1.06% being in the ‘High Risk’ category. Compared to that, 47 per cent of men are in the unhealthy category.

Indore (56 per cent), Delhi (53 per cent) and Kolkata (55.6 per cent) seem to have a higher percentage of unhealthy people than the rest of the cities. While Pune, Bhubaneswar and Ahmedabad have the highest number of healthy people. It’s important to note that the majority of the metropolitan cities are not among the top five on the list. Despite the fact that they have more access to fitness and health centres. A fine example of this is Mumbai and Bengaluru where the unhealthy percentage of people stands at 53 per cent and 50.5 per cent respectively. One reason that could be attributed to the unhealthy status is the increase in the food delivery culture that is prevalent among the youth and office-goers. Also, with the advent of digitization in the post-covid era, Tier II and Tier III cities have become more fitness and health-conscious. The fact that post-COVID, there isn’t anything that smaller cities don’t have access to, is reassuring. A person from a small town can find health information and various tutorials on the internet to make a healthy lifestyle change.

Over the last 5 years, lifestyle diseases namely Diabetes, Cholesterol, Blood Pressure and Thyroid have been on a steady rise. Diabetes topping the chart. The incidence of people suffering from this disease has increased by 67 per centfrom 7.9 per cent in 2017 to 13.2 per cent in 2021. Similarly, Blood Pressure and cholesterol have seen a rise of 51 per cent and 47 per cent respectively in the last 5 years as per GOQii’s latest study. Bad lifestyle coupled with stress and inactivity which have largely increased in the last 2 years due to the pandemic situation is some of the reasons attributed to the rise in lifestyle diseases. On the positive side, the only encouraging trend over the last three years has been a significant 32 per cent decrease in the number of persons suffering from Thyroid disease.

High cholesterol puts people at risk for heart disease, a leading cause of death and stroke, which is the fifth-greatest cause of death. Cholesterol levels are almost identical to diabetes levels, with Chennai (18.6 per cent) leading the way, followed by Chandigarh (18.0 per cent), Bhopal (17.7 per cent) and Kolkata (17.7 per cent) Delhi has the fifth-highest cholesterol levels (17.3 per cent), whereas Mumbai has a lower figure of 15.7 per cent. At 11.2 per cent, Pune is the city with the lowest cholesterol levels, followed by Jaipur, Indore, and Patna. High cholesterol can be passed down the generations, but it’s more typically the result of poor lifestyle choices, making it avoidable and curable. High cholesterol can be reduced by a nutritious diet, regular exercise, and in some cases, medication.

For diabetes, Bhopal, unexpectedly, has the highest rate followed by Chennai, Bhubaneswar and Lucknow. Bhopal is a developing smart city that is experiencing significant transformations in order to keep up with the fast-paced globe. Diabetes affects a moderate percentage of the population in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi and Ahmedabad. Jaipur and Pune have the smallest population, affected by diabetes. Diabetes has the potential to harm practically every organ in the body. Regular physical activity, a proper diet, good quality sleep, managing stress, blood glucose, blood pressure, as well as cholesterol management, can help us avoid diabetes and live a long and healthy life.

In comparison to 2020, the number of persons who were ill in 2021 has decreased dramatically. The percentage of persons who have never been sick has increased by about 3 per cent from 30.01 per cent in 2020 to 33.39 per cent in 2021. The percentage of persons who have been sick once or twice has risen from 54.82 per cent in 2020 to 55.62 per cent in 2021. In addition, the number of persons who have been sick more than twice in 2021 has decreased dramatically (approximately 5 per cent) from 15.18 per cent to 11 per cent in 2021.

The average step count has seen an increase of 7 per cent from 2020. The average step count now is 5230 steps a day when compared to 4861 avg steps per day in 2020. GOQii users in Pune city are clocking the most no. of steps. On average this city is clocking 5252 steps followed by Chandigarh, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

On the downside, sleep patterns have been affected and there has been a drastic drop in sleep hours across all age groups when compared to the statistics in 2020. In 2021, all age groups are sleeping for fewer hours than in 2020. Seniors (0.33 hours) and Adults (0.32 hours) had the greatest reduction in sleeping hours. Since 2020, we’re seeing a rise in overweight and obese individuals. 41 per cent of users are overweight in 2021, compared to 37.9 per cent in 2020. For a long and healthy life, a good night’s sleep is vital.