Stroke Symptoms in Women: 7 Warning SIGNS to Never Ignore

Every year, twice as many women die from a brain stroke. It’s important to remain vigilant about this severe condition. Here are 7 warning signs to be aware of.

A brain stroke, also known as a stroke or cerebrovascular accident, occurs when there is a disruption of blood supply to a part of the body. This can happen for various reasons, leading to different types of strokes. Strokes can affect both men and women and the underlying causes and risk factors are generally similar. However, it’s important to note that women have a higher lifetime risk and are more likely to suffer from a stroke.

While the risk factors are similar, there are some variations in stroke risk between men and women. For example, women may have additional risk factors related to hormonal changes, pregnancy and menopause. Additionally, some studies suggest that women may experience slightly different stroke symptoms or be more likely to survive a stroke compared to men. The more you know about the symptoms of stroke in women, the better you’ll be able to get help. Here are 7 warning signs to be watchful of:

Brain Stroke in Women: 7 Stroke Symptoms to Identify And Seek Help

Sudden Numbness or Weakness: Women may experience sudden numbness or weakness in the face, arm or leg, especially on one side of the body. Pay attention to a drooping face or the inability to raise one arm. Trouble Speaking or Understanding: Women may have difficulty speaking or understanding speech. Slurred speech or incoherent language can be a sign of a stroke. Severe Headache: A sudden, severe headache, often described as the worst headache of one’s life, can be a symptom of stroke, particularly if it is accompanied by other symptoms. Vision Problems: Blurred vision, double vision, or sudden loss of vision in one or both eyes can be an indicator of a stroke. Dizziness And Loss of Balance: Feeling unsteady, dizzy or experiencing a sudden loss of balance and coordination can be a sign of a stroke. Confusion: Women may become suddenly confused, disoriented or have trouble understanding what’s happening around them. Trouble walking: Difficulty walking, a lack of coordination, or a sudden loss of balance can also be indicative of a stroke.

If you or someone you know experiences any of these signs, it’s crucial to seek immediate medical attention. The sooner a stroke is identified and treated, the better the chances of recovery and minimizing long-term damage.

