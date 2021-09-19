The popular theory of overeating leading to obesity is debunked by the latest research. According to a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, a limited intake of calories can do little help to shed weight.Also Read - What is a Hormonal Belly? 3 Vital Signs That Your Hormones Are The Reason Behind Your Belly Fat

The researchers believe that the consumption of processed food is what drives fat and obesity. This becomes a fundamental change in metabolism. The concept of overeating leading to obesity has been scraped.

It is obesity that leads to overeating as the researchers suggest. The age-old notion of weight gain due to consumption of more energy than it spends is disregarded.

Lead author David Ludwig who is also an endocrinologist at Boston Children's Hospital and Professor at Harvard Medical School said in the study that the carbohydrate-insulin model will offer better and efficient weight management. The energy balance model never helped in understanding the biological causes of weight gain.

In a press release, David said, “During a growth spurt, for instance, adolescents may increase food intake by 1,000 calories a day. But does their overeating cause the growth spurt or does the growth spurt cause the adolescent to get hungry and overeat?”

The main culprits of the obesity epidemic are the heavily marketed, low-cost processed food and increasing sedentary lifestyle. The food intake and the lifestyle are the highly important aspect of being overweight and never the quantity of food. If the diet is not a healthy one or loaded with essential nutrients, non-healthy food can lead to altering metabolism, increase in the storage of fat and eventually leading to obesity.

Our body reacts to whatever we consume. When highly processed carbs are consumed, the body boosts insulin secretion which controls glucagon secretion. This makes fat cells store more calories and does not leave enough to generate metabolic processes or give power to the muscles. It sends a signal to the brain that the body is not getting enough energy which results in feeling hungry. But in this process, the metabolism will be slowed down to conserve fuel in the body. Hence, it leads to feeling hungry as more fat increases.

The researchers believed that to find the true root cause and fight the obesity epidemic, we should consider the type of food that has an impact on hormones, metabolism and not over the quantity of food consumed. This information is missed on the energy balance model.

“Reducing consumption of the rapidly digestible carbohydrates that flooded the food supply during the low-fat diet era lessens the underlying drive to store body fat. As a result, people may lose weight with less hunger and struggle,” says Ludwig.

However, thorough and detailed research is needed to derive on strong conclusion and ultimatum, says the author.