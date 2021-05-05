New Delhi: It has been a year now that we have been battling the pandemic that disrupted every aspect of our lives. Despite several strikes by our healthcare community, government and citizens, we haven’t yet triumphed over this deadly enemy. We have lost so many near and dear ones, and seen broken families, but as a community, we can still gain strength and beat Coronavirus. The question is how? Also Read - Jos Buttler's Heartwarming Gesture Towards Rajasthan Royals Star Yashaswi Jaiswal After IPL 2021 Gets Suspended Goes Viral | PIC

The simple reply to this would be protecting the vulnerable population and breaking the chain of transmission. While speaking about the vulnerable population, I would like to highlight that people with kidney diseases especially those with Chronic Kidney Diseases and those on Dialysis are at higher risk for more severe illness from COVID19.

Why are patients with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) at risk?

People with CKD have weaker immune systems, making it harder to fight infections. Now to understand this better it is extremely important to understand that there are two kinds of CKD patients, Dr. Atul Ingale, Director – Nephrology, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital Vashi shed light on the topic:

The ones on Dialysis and must-visit hospital or Dialysis centers frequently

The patients who are on medication and can take care at home

While people on medication can take precautions at home and refrain from socializing, people on Dialysis cannot avoid venturing out. It is important that these patients continue with their regularly scheduled Dialysis treatments and so, their risk of contracting and spreading infections increases manifold. Another point to note is that later the stage of a Kidney problem, greater is the threat of contracting COVID19 and, stringent measures need to be taken to keep oneself isolated and safe. Therefore, it is important to take necessary precautions as recommended by the healthcare team.

Care to be taken by people with CKD and on medications at home

People who have CKD, have an increased risk of catching Coronavirus and hence, social distancing measures should be always maintained. These people should not venture out unless it’s extremely necessary. Wash their hands from time to time with soap & water and remain very hygienic. Apart from this, these patients should be extremely careful of their hydration levels and eat the right food. Preferably, opt for teleconsultation with the doctors to keep a tab of their health and vitals.

Care to be taken by people on Dialysis

Since dialysis cannot be avoided, patients should wear a double mask while venturing out. As a norm, these patients are asked to do the RT-PCR every month, but this can easily turn out to be a false negative. Also, in the second wave, most people do not have the classic symptoms of cough, fever, breathlessness, etc., therefore, there is a great risk of misdiagnosis. Hence, these patients need to be extra careful. Be extra cautious of your health and take measures such as strict social distancing, having a proper & nutritious diet, fluids, and extra medical care that you otherwise need. Moreover, dialysis patients can be carriers too. Hence, it is highly important for people on Dialysis treatment to always keep themselves self-isolated, even when not availing of the Dialysis treatment.

Care to be taken by people post Kidney transplant

People with a Kidney transplant need to continue taking anti-rejection medicines (also known as immunosuppressive medicines). These medicines work by keeping the immune system less active, which makes it harder for the individual’s immune system to fight infections. Chances of getting SARS COV2 infection among them are even higher than other CKD patients. It is important to continue immunosuppressives, otherwise, Kidney recipients might land up with rejections. It is mandatory to wear a mask, wash hands regularly, and maintain good hygiene. Additionally, saline gargles would be beneficial.

Vaccination is the most effective tool

While a lot of people are skeptical about vaccination, it is the most effective tool to reduce the severity of the COVID19 infection. There is enough evidence that proves that vaccines are working and are the most effective way to control the infection, especially for vulnerable populations such as CKD patients. CKD patients must go ahead and take a jab then their turn comes.