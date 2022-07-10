Constipation is the medical term for a decrease in bowel movements or difficulty passing stool. Everyone’s bowel habits vary, but constipated people typically have less than three bowel movements per week. Constipation is the most common illness but can also disturb human food cycle immensely. So, for that Dr lovneet Batra, nutritionist suggested following remedies that may help relieve constipation.Also Read - Bad Breath? Follow These 7 Ayurvedic Tips to Control it

'One in five Indians suffer from constipation. It is not only a cause for discomfort throughout the day but also the root cause of several chronic diseases. Here are some foods that can help' says Dr Lovneet Batra.

Prunes: Prunes are a traditional go-to for constipation relief. Prunes also contain sorbitol, a type of sugar alcohol that your body poorly digests. It helps alleviate constipation by drawing water into the intestines, spurring a bowel movement Also Read - 8 Ways Lauric Acid Can Boost Your Overall Health

Vegetable Juice: Having a tall glass of vegetable juice made out of your favorite veggies, mid-morning or mid-evening during snack time is really good for your constipation. You can make a refreshing juice by combining spinach + tomato + beetroot + lime juice + ginger.

Triphala: Triphala is a wonder herb. It has three important herbs, namely amalaki (amla), haritaki (harad) and bibhitaki (baheda), all of which are known to help relieve constipation. Have half a teaspoon in a cup of warm milk /warm water before bedtime.

Oats: Oats are a grain that are rich in beta-glucans, a soluble fiber with probiotic functions. It also helps to feed the good bacteria in the gut, which helps to regulate intestinal flora and maintain normal intestinal function.

Ghee: The ghee butyrate content can work as an antidote for constipation. The oily texture of ghee works as lubricating oil and pacifies the stiffness of bowel formation. Ghee in the diet helps make bowel movements regular and easier.

