Diabetes is a chronic health condition in which the pancreas does not produce enough insulin to fulfil its needs, resulting in abnormally high blood sugar levels. Untreated high blood sugar from diabetes may cause blood vessel damage, which could lead to heart attack or stroke, chronic renal disease and eyesight loss may occur.

Diabetes is typically cured with insulin tablets or injections, and other medications. However, medicine can be avoided if blood sugar can be maintained naturally. Blood sugar regulation is best achieved by dietary and lifestyle changes, which can contribute to a healthy lifestyle.

Here, we are going to explore how diabetes can be controlled by following a few of these tips:

What You Should Consume

Eat fresh and green vegetables. As we all know vegetables are high in fibre and assist to keep blood sugar levels in check. Non-starchy vegetables such as spinach, broccoli, beets, cauliflower, French beans, and others should be consumed. Raw vegetable salads will help you to sustain for longer, preventing sugar crashes that lead to sugar cravings.

What You Shouldn’t Consume

Maintaining a low-sugar diet is the greatest method to keep diabetes under control. Many diabetics avoid sugar in their coffee, tea, and milk and don’t eat sweet dishes that are high in sugar. However, there is always the risk of taking sweets that are disguised. Several spoons of sugar can be found in almost all processed foods, including sauces, and even in energy bars and drinks. For diabetics, avoid starchy vegetables like potatoes, yams, etc. When a packaged food is written as “Sugar-Free,” that means the real sugar has been substituted with an artificial sweetener. This is yet another reason why it is so important to always read ingredients and labels, before consuming something labelled as healthy.

Exercise Daily

Exercising is an excellent strategy to manage chronic diseases. Weight management improves the body’s insulin sensitivity and glucose absorption from the bloodstream. Diabetics can majorly benefit from brisk walking and running. Swimming, cycling, aerobics, and even weight training can be helpful.

Hydrate

Staying hydrated is crucial for all body functions, but it’s especially important when you’re trying to keep your body’s blood sugar under control. Drinking adequate water can assist your kidneys to clear out the excess sugar without putting them under unnecessary strain. Water is always the greatest hydration option, but if you must have a beverage, stay away from anything sweet, including fruit juices.

Summary

Diabetes can be maintained by incorporating a few changes in your lifestyle and people with diabetes should pay attention to both the glycemic index and glycemic load to avoid sudden spikes in blood sugar. It is recommended to have a low GI diet with a daily Glycemic load under 100. Also, avoid sugar in your diet both directly and indirectly. One of the most important tips to maintain your blood sugar level is to quit smoking and alcohol habits while incorporating brisk walking regularly. All of these tips will help you to manage diabetes as well as keep it in remission.”

(Inputs by Nikita Oswal, Founder and Chief Nutritionist, Fat2fitcurves.co.in)