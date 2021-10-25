Commonly known as high blood pressure, hypertension is a common condition in which there is an excessive long-term force of blood applied to the artery walls leading to heart diseases. The more blood your heart pumps and the narrower your arteries are, the higher would be your blood pressure. High blood pressure rarely has noticeable symptoms. If left untreated it can increase the risk of heart attacks or strokes.Also Read - 8 Tips For a Healthy And Safe Diwali in Times of COVID-19

Some characteristic risk factors for hypertension include obesity, drinking too much alcohol, smoking, a sedentary lifestyle, processed food, and family history. High blood pressure is a silent killer affecting millions worldwide, and contrary to popular opinion of it as a condition for the elderly, hypertension is being reported to a great extent in youngsters.

The normal blood pressure level is lower than 140.90 mmHg but for people suffering from hypertension the recommended blood pressure levels are lower than 130.80 mm Hg. Hypertension or high blood pressure is categorized into primary high blood pressure and secondary high blood pressure.

The primary high blood pressure category, which can be described as a condition caused by non-specific genetic or lifestyle factors, accounts for around 90 to 95 per cent of the cases. Alcohol, smoking, body weight, excess salt are included in the lifestyle factors that ups the risk of hypertension. The secondary high blood pressure category accounts for five to ten per cent of the cases. The secondary category can be described as a condition caused by identifiable factors like an endocrine disorder, kidney disease, use of birth control pills and narrowing arteries in the kidney. But there is one exercise that can lower the blood pressure reading.

Exercise That Can Lower Blood Pressure Reading

According to a report in Times Now, isometric handgrip strengtheners can support quick adjustment of blood pressure. Yes, you read that right. By just sitting down and squeezing one can be enough activity for your body to help reduce the systolic pressure, says the expert. In an eight-week time, the same can reduce blood pressure by 8 to 10mmHg. The same, however, should be checked with a medical practitioner once before making it practice to avoid risk of hypertensive crisis – a condition characterised by the rapid rise in blood pressure to dangerous levels, read the report.

How to Prevent Hypertension?

The most surprising thing about hypertension is that those who suffer from this condition are usually unaware of it. Here are some tips to prevent hypertension.