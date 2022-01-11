The world is going through another covid-19 wave, the omicron variant. With the increase in Covid-19 cases, we need to make sure we are taking double precautions. It is during these days where we resort to homemade nuskas (remedies) and ayurveda. Hypertension is one of the most common lifestyle diseases. Almost 30 percent of the population gets affected due to this. However, everything has a solution. By including black tea in your diet, you can keep toxins that aggravate hypertension at bay.Also Read - Study Reveals How There is No Difference in Healthy Food For Adults And Children

What is Hypertension?

Hypertension is a lifestyle disease that affects almost 30 percent of the population. This occurs when there is a constant high flow of blood in the arteries and puts pressure on this. In the end, it leads to a reduction in elasticity. Hypertension blocks the regular flow of oxygen and blood to the heart. This leads to heart diseases. Hypertension is one of the leading causes of cardiovascular diseases. It has a high mortality rate and is one of the most worrying diseases.

Black Tea For Hypertension

According to studies, consuming three cups of black tea a day helps in reducing blood pressure. It is also effective for people suffering from hypertension. This leads to preventing heart diseases as well. It contains flavonoids that help in preventing the risk of heart issues and help in circulating blood freely to arteries. Flavonoids also help in reducing inflammation. Inflammation usually leads to poor heart health.

How Much Black Tea Should You Consume Everyday?

Studies have shown how consuming black tea three times a day helps in reducing hypertension and preventing other heart conditions. However, excess of anything is bad for health. A lot of consumption of black tea can lead to insomnia as caffeine is present in black tea. Caffeine can trigger the nervous system which can lead to anxiety, headache and dizziness. Therefore, you need to make sure that you are not going overboard with the consumption of black tea.