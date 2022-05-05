Although India has been suffering under record-breaking heat for the last couple of months, people are still catching summer cold. Contrary to popular belief, it doesn’t have to be cold outside to catch the flu. Symptoms of Summer cold are runny nose, sore throat as well as stomach infection, which can be cured at home by antibiotics or home remedies.Also Read - Vitamin B12 Deficiency in Kids is Often Overlooked, Can Lead to Anaemia, Poor Brain Development: Study

Rhinovirus is the culprit behind a common cold. It can spread and infect people easily during the summertime.

If you are struggling with a runny nose or sore throat, then try these home remedies to get relief from the summer cold. Also Read - Benefits of Skipping Rope Workout: 10 Reasons Why You Should Start Jump Rope Everyday

Steam it out

One of the best remedies to open up that stuffy nose is steam. You can use a facial steamer or simply breathe in the steam from a pot of hot water. Also Read - Malaria Diet: What to Eat and Avoid For Treating Malaria, Nutritionist Shares Tips

Direction: Fill a bowl with boiling water, hold your head above it and breathe through your nose slowly. You can also drape a towel or cloth over your head to keep the steam trapped. Be careful while doing this. You can also add a few drops of essential oil like eucalyptus oil or tea tree oil to the hot water to make it more effective. The essential oil, which is carried via steam, will help ease the stuffy nose and dislodge congestion.

Drink ginger tea

You will find ginger in many home remedy lists. Ginger is a miracle food and cures many ailments from upset stomach to a sore throat to headaches. For a sore throat, boil a cup of water and add a few slices of ginger to it. Drink up this decoction.

Directions: You will need a cup of water and a few slices of ginger. Boil the water and add the ginger slices. Let it steep. Drink this piping hot liquid. You can also add some cinnamon and honey to make it delicious. This will help soothe a sore throat and ward off the nausea sensation. Drink the liquid two to three times a day.

Onion and honey

Yes, onion is a great remedy for a sore throat and cough. It has anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties and helps dislodge phlegm in the chest. Honey is also good for a soothing irritated throat.

Directions: You will need 1 red onion or a few shallots, 1 cup of honey or 1/2 cup of white or brown sugar. You will also need a jar. Chop up the onion/shallots and place it in a jar. Add a layer of honey over it or cover it with a layer of sugar. Repeat this to get alternate layers of onion and honey. Close the jar tightly when you reach the top. Now let this jar sit for around 12 hours or overnight, after which you will find liquid in the jar. This liquid is arguably the best home remedy for a cough. Drink one teaspoon of the liquid to stop your cough.

Garlic

Another great remedy for a scratchy throat. It will calm your sore throat and give you temporary relief from it.

Directions: You will require 1 medium-sized garlic clove, 1 teaspoon of honey, 1 lemon and warm water. Crush the garlic and put it in a glass. Now add lemon juice and honey to it. Then fill the glass with warm water. Drink this solution.

Vitamin C

Eat fruits and vegetables rich in vitamin C to fight off the symptoms and signs of a cold. According to research, consuming a sufficient amount of vitamin C can help heal the infection of the upper respiratory tract.

Direction: You can eat grapefruit, oranges, and lime. Or drink lemon tea with honey or hot lemonade. Vitamin C will help your immune system to fight the infection.

Eat radish

Radish is an excellent home remedy for cold. Rich in vitamins and minerals, the crisp vegetable has anti-septic properties. The vegetable is a good decongestant and will loosen up the phlegm. Eat up to two to three radishes for a quick recovery from a cold.

Direction: You will need just 2-3 radishes. Eat the vegetable and say goodbye to your cold.

Stay hydrated

Make sure you are drinking enough water throughout the day. If possible, drink plain water or warm lemon water with honey to cure congestion and stay hydrated.