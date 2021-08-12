In the human body, the shoulder is the most mobile joint. It is a complex joint made up of muscles and their tendons called the rotator cuff, which gives the shoulder its wide range of motion. It possesses the strength and adaptability to reach, lift, hold, carry, press, and pull. With all of this activity, it’s no surprise that people experience shoulder pain at some point in their lives. damage to any of these tissues can result in pain that can inhibit everyday activities like carrying groceries, getting dressed, or combing your hair.Also Read - Weight Loss Soup: Desi Lauki or Bottle Gourd Soup is The Best, Here's Why

Shoulder problems can range from moderate to severe, and they can occur as a result of regular wear and tear, misuse, or an injury. It can also be largely a result of the natural process of ageing. Sometimes shoulder pain is defined as chronic when it persists for more r than six months. Pain, swelling, numbness, tingling weakness, changes in temperature or color, or changes in your range of motion, are some of the signs and symptoms of chronic shoulder pain. Also Read - Bloating: Causes, Treatment And Foods to Eat For Prevention

Dr. Veerendra Mudnoor, Orthopaedics, and Joint Replacement Surgeon at Apollo Spectra Hospital Kondapur, Hyderabad shares tips and exercises on how you can get relief from shoulder pain. Also Read - Trying to Get Pregnant After 40? Here's a List of Things to Know

Causes of Shoulder Pain

The common reasons for shoulder pain include arthritis, impingement, instability, and overuse. But a few other movements and injuries can also cause pain in the shoulder joint:

Rotator cuff tendonitis : The rotator cuff is a collection of four muscles that support and move the shoulder. The tendons connect to the arm bone just behind the bony prominence of the shoulder blade. Under this bone, rotator cuff tendonitis can become squeezed, causing irritation and pain.

: The rotator cuff is a collection of four muscles that support and move the shoulder. The tendons connect to the arm bone just behind the bony prominence of the shoulder blade. Under this bone, rotator cuff tendonitis can become squeezed, causing irritation and pain. Biceps tendonitis : The biceps tendon connects the upper arm’s biceps muscle to the front of the shoulder. This tendon can become pinched due to the bony anatomy of the shoulder blade or by ligaments that attach to the collarbone and shoulder blade.

: The biceps tendon connects the upper arm’s biceps muscle to the front of the shoulder. This tendon can become pinched due to the bony anatomy of the shoulder blade or by ligaments that attach to the collarbone and shoulder blade. Bursitis: When the bursa, a fluid-filled sac that allows body parts to glide easily over one another, becomes constricted, shoulder bursitis develops. Bursa is found between the humerus bone and the shoulder blade.

When the bursa, a fluid-filled sac that allows body parts to glide easily over one another, becomes constricted, shoulder bursitis develops. Bursa is found between the humerus bone and the shoulder blade. Frozen shoulder: It is also known as adhesive capsulitis, frozen shoulder is a condition where the shoulder becomes painful and gradually loses motion due to lack of use, a worsening rheumatic disease, a lack of fluid to help the shoulder move, or bands of tissue that grow in the joint and restrict motion.

The shoulder is also a very versatile joint that gets used in a lot of activities on a day-to-day basis. Fortunately, there are a few simple exercises that can help in loosening and reducing the pain in the shoulder.

Arm-across-Chest Stretch: Keep your right hand towards your waist and extend it out in front of you. Pull your right arm to the left and across your chest with your left hand behind your elbow. Lower your arm till the discomfort goes away if you have shoulder pain. The goal is to be able to cross your right arm over your chest without pain. Before relaxing and repeating with the left arm, hold for 30-60 seconds. Repeat it 3-5 times.

Keep your right hand towards your waist and extend it out in front of you. Pull your right arm to the left and across your chest with your left hand behind your elbow. Lower your arm till the discomfort goes away if you have shoulder pain. The goal is to be able to cross your right arm over your chest without pain. Before relaxing and repeating with the left arm, hold for 30-60 seconds. Repeat it 3-5 times. Neck release: This exercise helps to relieve stress in the neck and shoulders in a moderate manner. Bring your chin closer to your chest. A stretch will be felt along the back of your neck. To stretch your right shoulder, gently tilt your head to the left. Stay in this position for 1 minute. Do the same thing on the other side. Repeat 3-5 times on each side.

This exercise helps to relieve stress in the neck and shoulders in a moderate manner. Bring your chin closer to your chest. A stretch will be felt along the back of your neck. To stretch your right shoulder, gently tilt your head to the left. Stay in this position for 1 minute. Do the same thing on the other side. Repeat 3-5 times on each side. Chest expansion: This exercise improves shoulder flexibility and range of motion. Hold an exercise band, strap, or cloth behind your back with both hands while standing. As you move your shoulder blades toward each other, broaden your chest. Raise your chin and gaze to the ceiling. Continue to hold for up to 30 seconds.

This exercise improves shoulder flexibility and range of motion. Hold an exercise band, strap, or cloth behind your back with both hands while standing. As you move your shoulder blades toward each other, broaden your chest. Raise your chin and gaze to the ceiling. Continue to hold for up to 30 seconds. The 90, 90 Shoulder Stretch: Hold your arms up in a doorway so that your elbow is at a 90-degree angle to your body and your shoulder arm is at a 90-degree angle. Place one foot forward and each hand on one of the door frame’s sides while you stand up straight, aligning your neck with your spine. As you lean forward, brace yourself against the door frame. For 20-30 seconds, hold the stretch. Repeat 2-3 times.

Conclusion

Shoulder pains can cause a great deal of discomfort in everyday life, and mobility is the key to resolving any type of joint pain. Physiotherapy and self-rehabilitation play a crucial role in reducing pain. Include these exercises in your routine but if the pain persists, it is best to seek medical assistance for a more thorough examination.