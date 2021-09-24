Lymph nodes are considered a vital structure to the human body, constantly filtering out unwanted substances present in the lymphatic fluid. They keep us healthy by protecting us from infections and maintaining our overall health.Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: Easy Functional Workout Exercises A Beginner Must Try, Watch Video

Tonsils are lymph nodes that are present in the back of the throat, in a pair. Tonsils too protect us from infections, but because of our constant exposure to bacteria and viruses, our tonsils frequently become infected. This causes symptoms that are comparable to those of a normal cold, as well as pain. Also Read - 5 Heart Failure Symptoms That Should Not be Overlooked

Dr Syed Nazeeruddin, ENT consultant, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Kondapur, Hyderabad says, “The infection of the tonsils due to bacteria or virus is known as tonsillitis and can be contagious, but most of the time is not a serious issue. Simple care is mostly enough to take care of tonsillitis, and there are various things that one can do in the active prevention of the same. One of the most common causes of tonsillitis is streptococcal bacteria, which is also the cause of strep throat. Because of inflammation, the nodes grow and create discomfort and pain. However, with proper care and rest, tonsillitis can easily disappear in 7-10 days,” he said. Also Read - Why You Should Never Have Tea on an Empty Stomach, Expert Speaks

What are the symptoms of tonsillitis?

Dr Nazeeruddin explains Tonsillitis can be of three types, acute, chronic, and recurrent. Usually, patients with recurrent tonsillitis have to get their tonsils removed. In addition to its many symptoms that are often shared with other bacterial/viral infections. The major symptoms to look out for are a sore throat, bad breath, and headaches.

An individual can also have a tight jaw, difficulty in swallowing, and a scratchy sound while talking. The tonsils will also mostly have some sort of discoloration like turning to red or having white/yellow spots. Due to continual close contact with other kids during school, playtime, and other activities, tonsillitis is particularly common among children. However, it can also affect adults, and the risk is higher when an individual comes into contact with large groups of people.

Prevention tonsillitis in winter

Rest is important for the body & voice: It is important to take a rest during any sort of infection, and more importantly to rest your throat and voice. Over-exertion can lead to pain and discomfort. Sucking on ice can help soothe the inflammation, but avoid cold water, soft drinks, and anything sugary, as it allows the bacteria to spread further.

Don’t assume antibiotics are the answer: Viral sore throats cannot be treated by antibiotics, and so the prescribed medicine is often useless. It can help in the case of strep throat, but it is important to differentiate the symptoms and figure out if it is viral or bacterial. (Strep tonsillitis is accompanied by runny nose and fever)

Watch out for irritants: Smoking leads to dehydration of the throat, and can further irritate throat walls leading to discomfort. Other pollutants can also lead to irritation of the throat.

Boost the immune system: Sore throats can be treated by eating a healthy balanced diet, as well as by having a flu jab. This should alleviate the need for supplements in otherwise healthy people.

Clearing out sinuses: Constantly clearing out the sinus can help remove viruses and bacteria caught in the mucus causing infection. This further inhibits drainage from dripping down to the throat.

Drink a lot of water: It’s just as important to keep the body hydrated in the winter as it is in the summer. Drinking water can break up the drainage, stopping a sore throat from occurring.

Conclusion: Tonsillitis if left untreated, can be a painful affair, and preventing the worst-case scenario is ideal. In any infection, especially contagious, symptoms start subtle and are often taken for granted therefore, preventive methods must always be taken. Plenty of rest and hydration are important for all infections but extra measures are equally important when preventing a specific infection. Tonsillitis must always be looked after, especially in the winter, and with the mentioned precautions tonsillitis can be treated without medication.

(Inputs by Dr Syed Nazeeruddin, ENT consultant, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Kondapur, Hyderabad)