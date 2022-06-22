Did you know? Thyroid problems are commonly seen in women when compared to men. Yes, you have heard us here! There is enough evidence available that suggests women are at a greater risk of suffering from thyroid problems than men. Thus, it is the need of the hour for women to monitor their thyroid health on a regular basis, take a note of worrisome symptoms and seek immediate treatment. Not doing so is a strict no-no. Thyroid problems if left untreated can steal your peace of mind and invite various other health complications so be careful.Also Read - Explained: What is Veganism? India's Vegan Food Regulations | Watch Video

Dr Preethika Shetty, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Kharadi says that the thyroid produces thyroid hormone which tends to take care of various activities such as how fast you tend to burn calories, and at what rate the heartbeats. But having a thyroid problem will impact the production of either too much or too little of the hormone. You will gain or lose weight based on how much or how little hormone your thyroid makes. Various studies suggest that thyroid problems are more common in women than in men. Women will have them after pregnancy or menopause. Hypothyroidism (is an underactive thyroid disease) wherein the thyroid gland does not make enough thyroid hormone. Also Read - Alaya F on Her Struggle With PCOS: ‘I have to Stay Fit to Keep My Skin Good And Hormones in Check’

Symptoms of Thyroid

The symptoms of it are weight gain, dry skin, and puffy face, changes in menstruation, hair loss, depression, constipation, and unbearable joint pain. Also Read - 10 Most Common Monsoon Diseases And Measures to Control Them

Thyroid problems are risky for women

You will be shocked to know that too much or too little thyroid hormone can lead to bothersome changes in menstruation. So, your periods might be light, heavy, or even irregular. Not only this, but the thyroid can also even put a full stop or delay menstruation and one can suffer from amenorrhoea. Having thyroid disease can also lead to the early onset of menopause (before one turn 40). Furthermore, thyroid problems will affect ovulation, and one’s quality of life. This can lower one’s chances of pregnancy and one will notice ovarian cysts. Other issues such as premature labour, and miscarriage can also arise due to unmanaged thyroid.

The diagnosis and treatment

Blood tests, imaging tests, and physical exams are some of the tools used to diagnose thyroid problems. After confirming whether one has hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism, you will be suggested either medication or surgery by your treating doctor. The treatment will vary from one person to another.

Tips to prevent thyroid problems

Quitting smoking and alcohol, regular follow-ups to check thyroid health, eating a well-balanced diet, avoiding junk, spicy, oily, and canned food, de-stressing by doing yoga or meditation, and exercising daily can help you to keep your thyroid problems at bay.