6 Health Benefits of Sugarcane Juice: Nutritionist reveals why to have this chilled yummy beverage in hot summers.

Health Benefits of Sugarcane Juice: Sugarcane is one of the main crops used in the production of sugar: 70% of the world’s sugar is made from sugarcane and the remaining 30% comes from the sugar beet crop. However, this isn’t the case for the sugarcane grown in India which happens to be the second largest producer of sugarcane, after Brazil. A lot of the sugarcane grown in India is first used to make gur (jaggery) followed by khandsari (unrefined or brown sugar), and then sugar which is processed using chemicals and sulphur. Sugarcane can be found in 36 varieties, has zero fats and is a 100 per cent natural drink. Sugarcane juice also known as ‘Ganne ka ras’ by Indians is one of the popular summer beverages. However, it has numerous health benefits, but we have rounded up 6 for you.

Nutritionist., Lovneet Batra shares on her Instagram post about some great health benefits of sugarcane juice that you must learn about, ”While summer is round the corner, it would be great to indulge in a glass of SUGARCANE JUICE, not only will it cool you down remarkably but will also benefit your body in many ways”

6 Reasons Why to Have Ghane Ka Ras in Summers:

Sugar present in sugarcane, in combination with flavones, form glycosides, which have alkaline and anti-inflammatory effects on our body. It helps in getting rid of toxins by supporting our liver and kidneys. Sugarcane juice is a boon to strengthen your liver and a proven remedy for jaundice. The antioxidants in sugarcane juice protect the liver against infection and maintain the bilirubin levels in control. The natural supply of sucrose in sugarcane gives your body the right amount of energy that can kick-start your day. One of the most prominent alpha hydroxy acids is glycolic acid in sugarcane that helps to maintain the radiance of the skin. A glass of sugarcane juice with a dash of ginger helps to reduce morning sickness of pregnant women. Sugarcane juice is a rich source of calcium, magnesium, and iron, regular consumption can help boost immunity and keep mineral deficiency at bay

Even though sugarcane juice has many advantages, it is also important to consume the juice as soon as it is extracted because it tends to get oxidized within 15min

