Sugarcane juice benefits: Summers in India can be pretty harsh. April just began and its already 40 degrees Celsius in Delhi. The sweltering heat can make you feel drained and leave you dehydrated. With such high temperatures, people even avoid drinking their most loved chai that gives them energy and makes them feel relaxed. But did you know there's a quick solution for that? You don't have to drink hot tea or coffee and you get an instant energy boost that'll make you feel much more refreshed. Try drinking a glass of fresh sugarcane juice with a little bit of rock salt. In fact, there are so many health benefits of drinking sugarcane or ganne ka juice that it is advised that you consume one glass every day in summers.

Here are the top 11 benefits of sugarcane or ganne ka juice:

1. It helps in weight loss

Did you know there are weight loss benefits of drinking sugarcane juice as well? The high amount of fibre in sugarcane juice keeps you fuller for a longer time and helps you lose those extra kilos. While some might say ganne ka ras contains a high amount of sugar, it is actually perfect for weight loss. This happens because sugarcane juice helps clear your gut, increases metabolism and eventually leads to weight loss.

2. It gives you instant boost of energy

Sugarcane juice will not only cure your dehydration, but it’s also an amazing energy booster. It also lowers your body temperature as it has a cooling effect internally. The simple sugars in ganne ka juice are easily absorbed by the body and are used to replenish low sugar levels. Notice your energy levels peak after just drinking one small glass of sugarcane juice.

3. It’s anti-cancer

The high concentration of calcium, magnesium, potassium, iron, and manganese makes sugarcane juice alkaline in nature and helps fight cancer. The presence of flavonoids in sugarcane juice helps the body stave off cancerous cells, especially prostate and breast cancer.

4. It aids in digestion

Ayurveda says that sugarcane juice is full of laxative properties, so drinking it can relieve constipation. Sugarcane juice keeps the digestive system healthy and prevents stomach infections. Even if you don’t have constipation, sugarcane juice can keep your system on track as the potassium in it balances the pH levels in the stomach and facilitates the secretion of digestive juices.

5. It enhances liver function

Ganne ka juice is said to be one of the best natural treatments for liver-related diseases like jaundice. As sugarcane juice is alkaline in nature, it helps in maintaining the electrolyte balance in the body and improves liver function.

6. Helpful for diabetic people

While it has natural sugar, sugarcane juice is also helpful for people with diabetes. While high sugar content in sugarcane juice may make diabetics wary of consuming this juice, however, when consumed in moderation, sugarcane juice can benefit diabetics, the natural sugar has a low glycemic index that prevents frequent spikes in blood glucose levels.

7. It reduces pain for people UTIs or STDs

Sugarcane juice can help reduce body inflammation that can be caused by sexually transmitted diseases, urinary tract infections, kidney stones, and prostatitis if it is consumed in a diluted form, with lime juice and coconut water.

8. It helps maintain kidney health

Ganne ka juice is naturally low in cholesterol and also low-sodium with no saturated fats, so it helps to keep the kidneys in good health.

9. It helps in development of teeth and bones

In India, people in villagers, especially children, chew on sugarcane sticks in the summer as a past-time healthy snack. The calcium-rich benefits of sugarcane juice or chewing sugarcane sticks also ensures proper development of the skeletal system, bones, and teeth.

10. It keeps skin clear and helps cure acne

The topical use of sugarcane juice has the ability to help reduce and cure skin problems such as acne. Since sugarcane juice contains alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) like glycolic acid, it increases cell turnover. AHAs also exfoliate the skin, eliminating chances of acne buildup. Simply mix the juice with Multani Mitti into a mask-like consistency, apply on the face and neck. Leave it on for 20 minutes and wash off with cool water.

11. It keeps bad breath at bay

Sugarcane is rich in minerals, including calcium and phosphorus, and also helps build tooth enamel and strengthen teeth, ensuring they are prone to decay. Ganne ka juice also overcomes bad breath caused due to the deficiency of these nutrients.