Suhana Khan-Shah Rukh Khan’s New Film to be Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, More Details Revealed

Shah Rukh Khan is supporting his daughter Suhana Khan by appearing in a full-fledged theatrical release with her soon. There's another update on their film now.

Mumbai: Suhana Khan’s film with her father Shah Rukh Khan is going to be an action thriller. Or at least, that’s what the latest reports about her Bollywood debut suggest. As reported by the entertainment website Pinkvilla, the film is being directed by Sujoy Ghosh of Kahaani and Bob Biswas fame. It will be the director’s third collaboration with SRK after Badlaa which was produced by the actor’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Bob Biswas which was co-produced by him and SRK’s banner.

While not much about the film is out yet, it is speculated that Shah Rukh will be making an extended cameo in this yet-to-be-titled action-thriller. The superstar did something similar in Alia Bhatt’s starrer Dear Zindagi, also produced by his production banner. This new film will mark Suhana’s theatrical debut and will also be a first from Ghosh in the genre. The director is known to curate thrilling and mysterious stories, but delving into the world of action would be a first for him.

The report quoted a source close to the production house as saying, “Shah Rukh Khan and Sujoy Ghosh have worked together in the capacity of producer and director in Badlaa starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. The duo will now be reuniting in multiple capacities for this yet another film. It’s an action thriller, and other details have been kept under wraps for now. Even Sujoy is excited to explore a new genre as a director.” The film is being co-produced by Red Chillies and Marflix Pictures, the production banner of Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. It is expected to go on the floors by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, Suhana’s screen debut ‘The Archies’ is all set for release on Netflix in November this year. This will be her first legit outing as an actor and the audience, especially the fans of SRK, are excited to see her on the screen. Suhana has teamed up with other debutants – Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aastya Nanda, Aditi Dot, and Yuvraj Menda among others. Watch this space for all the latest updates on this new film starring Suhana and Shah Rukh!

