Summer Diet Guide: Why These 6 Nutrients Should Be on Your Plate During Hot Weather

Summer is all about keeping the body hydrated and trying to keep hose summer time allergies at bay. Here are few vital nutrients that should not be missed on the summer food palate.

Some states in India experience sweltering summers with scorching heat and heatwave warnings being given ou almost every day. While summer is all about relaxing and chilling to beat the heat, it is that time of the year when people feel tired, dehydrated and low on energy even after waking up after a nap. The scorching heat, and humid climate, coupled with intense pollution can end up posing a risk to your health. Experts recommend that people should consciously pay more attention to their nutrition and focus on consuming nutrients that will help strengthen their immune systems..Dehydration, heatsroke and allergies are a few common issues whose cases spike during the summer months. Season change entails changes in weather, lifestyle and even dietary practises. Every season has it own requirements. For summer one must be hydrated enough.

Here are 6 essential nutrients that should be in your summer diet and here is why

1.Power Protein For Summer

Protein can be referred to as a nutrient that is the building block of every cell in the body. Summers can have an adverse effect on the human body leading to weakness and tiredness. Protein play a key role in enhancing sustained energy levels. Consuming an adequate amount of protein through seeds, nuts, legumes, pulses, quinoa etc. can help keep your energy levels high and improve holistic health. Intake. Since protein creates more heat during digestion, ensure that you increase your water intake during summers to combat this.

2.Potassium to Combat Fatigue and Weakness

Potassium serves as one of the important electrolytes that have a big say in ensuring healthy body functioning. Sweating during the harsh summer months of India may lead to loss of potassium, which can in turn cause fatigue, weakness, and muscle cramps.

Food Sources: potassium-rich foods like bananas, beans, broccoli, avocado, lentils, and dried fruits like raisins and apricots.

3.Enhance Your Immune System With Vitamin C

Vitamin C is a water-soluble vitamin that is naturally present in some foods and is essential for skin health and strong immunity. Free radicals can cause skin damage and Vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant can help protect the skin against the same.

Food Sources: Vitamin C include tomatoes, strawberries, potatoes, broccoli, and citrus fruits like oranges, grapefruit, lemons, and kiwi.

4. Zinc For Summers

Zinc is one mineral that is considered very important for supporting overall immune function. Summer often is a season of viral fever and allergies. Hence, zinc helps in preventing that by making the immune system a lot stronger.

Food Sources: nuts, cashews, pumpkin seeds, whole grains, and cornflakes.

5. Stay Hydrated Always

Water is without a doubt one of the key nutrients needed by the human body, especially during summer. As can be found, rising temperatures can make the human body lose a lot of fluids through sweat. The ideal way is to drink around 8-10 glasses of water on a daily basis. You can also choose to consume foods like cucumbers, watermelon, and citrus fruits.

6. Magnesium for Electrolyte Imbalance

Magnesium is vital for muscle and nerve function and regulation of fluid balance in the body. Additionally, it also helps in the smooth operation of the immune system as well as the proper regulation of blood pressure in humans. This is especially during summer months when there could be chances of electrolyte imbalances.

Food Sources: avocado, quinoa, almonds, peanuts & seeds like pumpkin, chia & sunflower during this season.

